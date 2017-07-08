The Sun News
Lotto advert
Latest
8th July 2017 - Adebutu, Seriki trade words over death of PDP member in Ogun
8th July 2017 - London-based Oba-elect, Olalekan Fasesin dreams big
8th July 2017 - Herbert Wigwe banks on philanthropy
8th July 2017 - Many troubles of billionaire Keem Belo-Osagie
8th July 2017 - Kola Abiola’s quiet 55th birthday
8th July 2017 - APC can’t disown restructuring – Prof Akin Oyebode
8th July 2017 - Being a Bad : Bonding strategies for fathers
8th July 2017 - Being a MOM : Toxic parenting behaviour today’s parents should avoid
8th July 2017 - What you don’t know about Masturbation
8th July 2017 - I’ve learnt to be a participant, not an observer – Dayo Adeneye (D One)
Home / National / Adebutu, Seriki trade words over death of PDP member in Ogun

Adebutu, Seriki trade words over death of PDP member in Ogun

— 8th July 2017

From: Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

A member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Oladipupo Adebutu and a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship aspirant in Ogun State, Segun Seriki, have engaged in a blame game over the death of a party stalwart, who was shot dead at Ota during the week.

The party stalwart simply identified as Mojeed, was said to have been shot during a melee which ensued after suspected hoodlums attacked the convoy of Adebutu while on solidarity visit to party members in the area.

The lawmaker, representing Remo Federal Constituency, it was also gathered, had barely left the scene when gunshots were fired, sending people to scamper for safety.

The matter was later reported at the Ota divisional police headquarters.

Some PDP members, believed to be supporters of Adebutu, were said to have been arrested and charged to court on Tuesday, based on complaint by Seriki.

The Sun learnt that the crisis was not unconnected with the Seriki’s gubernatorial declaration for 2019 elections in Ota on last Tuesday.

Some of the PDP members, who were reportedly supporters of another governorship aspirant, were said to have opposed the declaration, thus resulting in commotion and violent attacks.

It was learnt that 16 people were initially arrested by the police in connection with the fracas but six of them were eventually charged to court after 10 were found not to be directly linked to the incident.

Some sources within the party informed our correspondent that Adebutu’s decision to come to the rescue of those arrested by providing them with free legal services to secure their bail, might have not gone down well with some party supporters, hence, the clash in Ota.

Adebutu’s supporters, however, blamed the violence on Seriki.

But Seriki, who spoke on phone with our correspondent on Thursday, denied he had a hand in the skirmish.

The Ogun State campaign coordinator of ex-President Goodluck Jonathan in 2015 said: “I wasn’t in Ota anyway but I can understand their desperation to cover up the killing of somebody.

“People came to attack me last week. I’m a law-abiding Nigerian, I have reported to the law enforcement agency, they have arrested those people that attacked me and charged them to court.

“I had no contact with unruly people. My position is to enhance the enforcement of law and order. Some people believe in circumventing law for whatever political game anticipated, it is their luck. If in the process it backfired and they fought and killed somebody, it is their luck.

“There was no way I could come into the picture. I don’t resort to self-help and I don’t deal with thugs.”

When contacted to confirm the incident, Ogun state Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said he would get back to our correspondent soon.

Share

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Healthy Heart Free up bad cholesterol can be yours. Click here!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Adebutu, Seriki trade words over death of PDP member in Ogun

— 8th July 2017

From: Laide Raheem, Abeokuta A member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Oladipupo Adebutu and a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship aspirant in Ogun State, Segun Seriki, have engaged in a blame game over the death of a party stalwart, who was shot dead at Ota during the week. The party stalwart simply identified as…

Share

  • London-based Oba-elect, Olalekan Fasesin dreams big

    — 8th July 2017

    The newly–elected Alade Okin of Oriade Town, Osun State, HRM Oba Olalekan Anthony Fasesin, Arolagbade 1 has stated in clear terms that his ambition once he ascend on the throne of Oriade is to accelerate the development of the town and make it attractive to both home-grown investors and the ones in the Diaspora. The youthful…

    Share

  • Herbert Wigwe banks on philanthropy

    — 8th July 2017

    Take away the distraction of 2016 when he was invited by the Nigeria’s anti-graft body, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission  (EFCC) to clear his name and his bank which he did with the precision expected of a first-rated banker, Herbert Onyewumbu Wigwe has left no one in doubt that he is one of Nigeria’s influential…

    Share

  • Many troubles of billionaire Keem Belo-Osagie

    — 8th July 2017

    For ex-banker turned investor, billionaire Hakeem Belo-Osagie, his has been a life marked by peaks and valleys. A gentleman but brusque when it comes to taking corporate decisions. With smashing successes and slew of failures, Keem’s life could be described as dotted by controversies and some less glamourous experiences. Recent unpleasant developments in his investments…

    Share

  • Kola Abiola’s quiet 55th birthday

    — 8th July 2017

    There are very few rich, popular guys around like Abdul-Lateef Kola Abiola. The eldest son of the late business mogul, MKO Abiola is as prominent as his father. As popular as his name rings, Kola never throws his weight around, yet he’s one of the most recognised faces all over Nigeria and beyond. There were…

    Share

Archive

July 2017
M T W T F S S
« Jun    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share