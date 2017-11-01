The Sun News
Latest
1st November 2017 - Adeboye, others commend Dickson for building Ecumenical Centre 
1st November 2017 - Global award: Wike pledges sustainable projects in Rivers
1st November 2017 - Buhari hints of cabinet shake-up 
1st November 2017 - IPOB blames South East govs for invasion of Nnamdi Kanu’s home
1st November 2017 - Anambra East, West standstill for Obiano
1st November 2017 - Kenya presidential re-run: Odinga rejects result, proposes ‘People’s Assembly’
1st November 2017 - You’re a liar, Trump tells ex-aide at centre of Russia probe
1st November 2017 - Elite frustrating corruption war –Osinbajo
1st November 2017 - NJC: Galadima replaces Salami as head of graft, financial crimes cases monitoring panel
1st November 2017 - Nigeria drifting, Buhari must rise to occasion -Dickson
Home / Cover / National / Adeboye, others commend Dickson for building Ecumenical Centre 

Adeboye, others commend Dickson for building Ecumenical Centre 

— 1st November 2017

General Overseer (Worldwide) of the Redeemed Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye has commended Governor Henry Seriake Dickson and the state government for building the ecumenical centre for Christian religious functions.

Adeboye commissioned and dedicated to the 10,000-seater centre in Yenagoa, capital of Bayelsa State, to God, yesterday.

The centre, which is the first of its kind in Nigeria, was built by the government of Governor Henry Seriake Dickson, through direct labour.

In his exhortation, Pastor Adeboye praised the governor for building a magnificent edifice for God and congratulated Bayelsans for having a leader like governor Dickson, whom he said is a man after God’s own heart.

He urged Christians to always anchor their faith in God, whom He said can do all things.

Adeboye stressed that he left all activities leading to the monthly Holy Ghost service in Lagos, to honour the governor’s invitation to the occasion because of his love for Bayelsa, and emphasised the need for people to serve God and humanity in truth.

On his part, Dickson described the centre as one of the legacy projects of his administration.  He also said the edifice was in fulfilment of the vow he made to God to build a befitting place of worship where people of the state would gather for the Bayelsa annual thanksgiving service and other religious activities. Dickson  also said his government built the centre in a recession, to thank God for all the good things He has been doing for the state and the Ijaw nation.

He said only a prudent government like the Restoration Government could have deliver

Post Views: 5
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Click to Discover how to use FACEBOOK make N500k-N1m monthly

How to make non-stop cash on the Internet. Click here!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Adeboye, others commend Dickson for building Ecumenical Centre 

— 1st November 2017

General Overseer (Worldwide) of the Redeemed Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye has commended Governor Henry Seriake Dickson and the state government for building the ecumenical centre for Christian religious functions. Adeboye commissioned and dedicated to the 10,000-seater centre in Yenagoa, capital of Bayelsa State, to God, yesterday. The centre, which is the first…

  • Global award: Wike pledges sustainable projects in Rivers

    — 1st November 2017

    … Award, governor’s testimony of good governance  –PDP  From Tony John, Port Harcourt Rivers State Governor,  Nyesom Wike,  has promised to continue landmark projects to improve the living condition of the people. The governor made the pledge on Monday night, after he received the Sustainable Cities and Human Settlements Awards (SCAHSA) at the United Nations…

  • Buhari hints of cabinet shake-up 

    — 1st November 2017

    … Says Nigeria now credit-worthy From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari dropped hints of a cabinet shake-up, yesterday, at the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Abuja. The promise was, however, contained in his remarks at the APC NEC meeting, which was read behind closed doors. In the…

  • IPOB blames South East govs for invasion of Nnamdi Kanu’s home

    — 1st November 2017

    We’ll resist attempts to link Ikpeazu, Abaribe with his escape –OYC  From Chuks Onuoha, Umuahia and Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has  blamed South East governors and President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo for the invasion of Nnamdi Kanu’s  compound in Afaraukwu Ibeku Umuahia, Abia State, from September…

  • Anambra East, West standstill for Obiano

    — 1st November 2017

    By James Eze ([email protected]) It was a heroic home coming for the APGA gubernatorial candidate in the coming Anambra poll, Governor Willie Obiano as his re-election campaign train swept through his home base of Anambra East and West on Tuesday, drawing large ecstatic crowds that assured him of their support in the November 18, election….

Archive

November 2017
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share