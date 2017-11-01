Adeboye, others commend Dickson for building Ecumenical Centre 

General Overseer (Worldwide) of the Redeemed Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye has commended Governor Henry Seriake Dickson and the state government for building the ecumenical centre for Christian religious functions.

Adeboye commissioned and dedicated to the 10,000-seater centre in Yenagoa, capital of Bayelsa State, to God, yesterday.

The centre, which is the first of its kind in Nigeria, was built by the government of Governor Henry Seriake Dickson, through direct labour.

In his exhortation, Pastor Adeboye praised the governor for building a magnificent edifice for God and congratulated Bayelsans for having a leader like governor Dickson, whom he said is a man after God’s own heart.

He urged Christians to always anchor their faith in God, whom He said can do all things.

Adeboye stressed that he left all activities leading to the monthly Holy Ghost service in Lagos, to honour the governor’s invitation to the occasion because of his love for Bayelsa, and emphasised the need for people to serve God and humanity in truth.

On his part, Dickson described the centre as one of the legacy projects of his administration. He also said the edifice was in fulfilment of the vow he made to God to build a befitting place of worship where people of the state would gather for the Bayelsa annual thanksgiving service and other religious activities. Dickson also said his government built the centre in a recession, to thank God for all the good things He has been doing for the state and the Ijaw nation.

He said only a prudent government like the Restoration Government could have deliver