Adebanjo: Osinbajo, Amosun, Adams eulogise Afenifere chieftain

Vice President, Yemi Osibajo, has described Pa Ayo Adebanjo, as a true nationalist and icon who is committed to national unity.

Osinbajo said this, yesterday, at St. Philips Anglican Parish Church, Isanya Ogbo- Ijebu, Ogun State, during a thanksgiving service held in commemoration of the Adebanjo’s 90th birthday.

“All his life, Pa Adebanjo has shown the value of consistency, he has refused to give up on the ideals of true federalism. An ideal he truly believes in,” the vice president said.

Ogun state Governor, Ibikunle Amosun, in his remarks,said the life of the nonagenarian is a testimony of the abundant grace of God. “Pa Adebanjo’ s life captures the essence of service to humanity. He is a true believer in an egalitarian society, where there is social equality”, the governor stated.

Meanwhile, the Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Gani Adams, also described the Afenifere leader as a product of strong, progressive leaning.

Adams told newsmen that Pa Adebanjo’s voice remains the only voice that keeps echoing everytime.

“I am here to celebrate the life of one of our fathers in Yorubaland. Baba’s life cut a picture of a true disciple of the late sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo. As an Awoist, Pa Adebanjo has been a strong advocate of restructuring and true federalism.

“At 90, he is still a bastion of hope to young Nigerians who believe in his ideology of true federalism. The Afenifere chieftain has, in the 1960’s had his own fair share of the political tribulations, having served various jail terms in Accra, Ghana, and Kirikiri, Nigeria, particularly, under the maximum ruler, the late Sanni Abacha, during the NADECO days…”