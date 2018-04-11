The Sun News
Latest
11th April 2018 - Adebanjo: Osinbajo, Amosun, Adams eulogise Afenifere chieftain
11th April 2018 - Why reforms’re not working –FG
11th April 2018 - Collusion allegation: Danjuma indicted Buhari, not military –Nyiam
11th April 2018 - Report on Buhari’s one-term presidency a misquote –Adesina
11th April 2018 - Army bars soldiers from attending church, mosque outside barracks
11th April 2018 - Ekweremadu moves to stop temporary forfeiture of 22 houses to FG
11th April 2018 - Benue: Defend yourselves with stones, Ortom tells IDPs
11th April 2018 - Yetunde Agboola 08132741878
11th April 2018 - Ekiti guber: Secondus alleges plot to rig poll
11th April 2018 - Ripples over Buhari’s 2nd term bid
Home / National / Adebanjo: Osinbajo, Amosun, Adams eulogise Afenifere chieftain
eulogise

Adebanjo: Osinbajo, Amosun, Adams eulogise Afenifere chieftain

— 11th April 2018

Vice President, Yemi Osibajo, has described Pa Ayo Adebanjo, as a true nationalist and icon who is committed to national unity.

Osinbajo said this, yesterday, at St. Philips Anglican Parish Church, Isanya Ogbo- Ijebu, Ogun State, during a thanksgiving service held in commemoration of the Adebanjo’s 90th birthday.

“All his life, Pa Adebanjo has shown the value of consistency, he has refused to give up on the ideals of true federalism. An ideal he truly believes in,” the vice president said.

Ogun state Governor, Ibikunle Amosun, in his remarks,said the life of the nonagenarian is a testimony of the abundant grace of God. “Pa Adebanjo’ s life captures the essence of service to humanity. He is a true believer in an egalitarian society, where there is social equality”, the governor stated.

Meanwhile, the Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Gani Adams, also described the Afenifere leader as a product of strong, progressive leaning.

Adams told newsmen that Pa Adebanjo’s voice remains the only voice that keeps echoing everytime.

“I am here to celebrate the life of one of our fathers in Yorubaland. Baba’s life cut a picture of  a true disciple of the late sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo. As an Awoist, Pa Adebanjo has been a strong advocate of restructuring and true federalism.

“At 90, he is still a bastion of hope to young Nigerians who believe in his  ideology of true federalism. The Afenifere chieftain has, in the 1960’s had his own fair share of the political tribulations, having served various jail terms in Accra, Ghana, and Kirikiri, Nigeria, particularly, under the maximum ruler, the late Sanni Abacha, during the NADECO days…”

Share

About author

Rapheal

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

eulogise

Adebanjo: Osinbajo, Amosun, Adams eulogise Afenifere chieftain

— 11th April 2018

Vice President, Yemi Osibajo, has described Pa Ayo Adebanjo, as a true nationalist and icon who is committed to national unity. Osinbajo said this, yesterday, at St. Philips Anglican Parish Church, Isanya Ogbo- Ijebu, Ogun State, during a thanksgiving service held in commemoration of the Adebanjo’s 90th birthday. “All his life, Pa Adebanjo has shown…

  • Fg

    Why reforms’re not working –FG

    — 11th April 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja The Bureau of Public Service Reforms (BPSR) has given reasons why Federal Government reforms are not working. BPSR Acting Director General, Dasuki Arabi, said lack of central monitoring or evaluation of reforms and no means of coordination were some of the reasons why the reforms are not working. He said this at…

  • Danjuma

    Collusion allegation: Danjuma indicted Buhari, not military –Nyiam

    — 11th April 2018

    •Waku, Okunrounmu back Nyiam Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja  As the Nigerian Army investigates allegations  by former chief of army staff, General Theophilus Danjuma, that soldiers are colluding with herdsmen to cause havoc across the country, mastermind of the April 21, 1990, failed coup, Col Tony Nyiam  (retd), has said the former general’s  outburst was a direct…

  • Buhari

    Report on Buhari’s one-term presidency a misquote –Adesina

    — 11th April 2018

    President Muhammadu Buhari’s spokesman, Femi Adesina, has described as a ‘misquote,’ a report that his boss had pledged to serve for only one term. President Buhari had, on Monday, shortly before he left for London, the United Kingdom, declared his intention to run for a second term in 2019. Adesina told a national Lagos-based television…

  • Army

    Army bars soldiers from attending church, mosque outside barracks

    — 11th April 2018

    •Asks officers with political, religious sentiments to retire Molly Kilete, Abuja The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant-General Tukur Buratai, has barred officers and soldiers of the Nigerian Army from attending church and mosque services outside the barracks. Buratai also announced the setting up of a special standing court martial in preparation for the upcoming 2019…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share