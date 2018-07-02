Uche Usim, Abuja

When Mr. Tony Okpanachi was appointed the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Development Bank of Nigeria (DBN) in 2017, his mission was to alleviate the financing constraints faced by Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and small corporates in Nigeria.

His job remains to provide financing, partial credit guarantees and technical assistance to eligible financial intermediaries on a market-conforming and fully financially sustainable basis. One year down the line, he has forged on quite steadily.

In this interview with journalists, he speaks more about his job and DBN.

Operations so far

You will recall that on November 1, 2017, we started our lending activities with three microfinance institutions. We have made available to them almost N5 billion and this was supposed to be for several Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs). Since we are a wholesale institution, we work through financial institutions. So when they come with their clients, we make a line available to them and we draw on the line.

What is available now to the three microfinance institutions is about N9 billion. So, as they are bringing their clients on board, we sign them on. Beyond that, we have started bringing on board some commercial banks, which you can see on our website. We have also made lines available to them, so as they come, we draw down the line and that’s when we will begin to give actuals. But I’m glad to tell you that we have almost nine currently on our list both of commercial and microfinance banks and between now and the end of June, we expect more commercial banks. So, as the commercial banks come up, knowing they have more of the volumes, we will hear more from them.

European Bank and ISD investments

We have equity shareholders coming in, that is African Development Bank (ADB) and the European Bank. They have invested $50 million and $20 million respectively. So effectively, they are shareholders of DBN. So, the announcement that was made was to effect that they have committed and that they are going into it and looking at the publication from our issuing house, DLM, (Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has approved the basis of allotment.