OGUN

ADC’ll restore good governance in Ogun, if…  – Gboyega Isiaka

— 27th July 2018

Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The governorship aspirant on the platform of African Democratic Congress (ADC), in Ogun State,

otherwise known as GNI, has said the party would to restore good governance to the people of Ogun State, if it wins the 2019 governorship election. 

Isiaka, stated this, on Friday, in Abeokuta, during the finale of his consultative tour to Obafemi-Owode, Odeda and Abeokuta North local government areas.

Addressing the crowd of people who defied downpour, the aspirant noted that human capital development, would form the fulcrum of his administration if given the mandate to govern the state.

He equally flayed some elected representatives who have abandoned their constituencies and left development to the people, reiterating his commitment to people-oriented administration, if elected as governor next year.

“Since Tuesday that we started this consultative tour, I have seen loud indices of underdevelopment across the local governments visited. It is shameful and sad. Things can be improved here, especially with the potentials around this areas.

“We are taking a good look at getting maximum benefits out of our closeness to Lagos.

“Development of border towns is one of the seven main focus of the coming government; which we call 7 Steps to Abundance. It is really bad that elected officials at various levels have abandoned their responsibilities to the people.

“The ADC administration under my watch will strengthen good governance at all levels”. Isiaka said.

He added that, “with our manifesto and that of the ADC being in agreement, the party is well positioned to offer good governance to our people, restore the dignity of citizens, wipe away the frustrations and poverty brought in by the current APC administration in the state.”

