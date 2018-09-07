– The Sun News
ADC rewards 118 lawmakers with automatic tickets

— 7th September 2018
  • To unveil presidential candidate

The African Democratic Congress, ADC has given 118 serving lawmakers at the federal and state levels automatic tickets ahead of the 2019 general elections.

The National Chairman of ADC, Chief Ralphs Nwosu, announced the party’s decision at its 61st National Executive Committee meeting, in Abuja yesterday.

He said the lawmakers, who recently defected to the party from the ruling All Progressives Congress and other parties, were rewarded for coming out boldly to identify with the party he described as the fastest growing one in the country ‘’at a crucial time in the history of the country’s democracy’’.

READ ALSO PDP BoT advises members not to pitch tent with aspirants

Out of the total number of legislators, 95 are serving state lawmakers, 18 members of the House of Representatives, and five senators.

Nwosu said, “We need to honour and appreciate them because they abandoned the ruling and bigger parties for a party that is just gathering momentum.

The development can be attributed to the fact that the lawmakers and Nigerians at large have agreed that an end must come to anarchy, insecurity, lack of focus and terrorism in Nigeria. And the best platform, right now, is ADC.

They are from Adamawa, Ondo, Osun, Imo, Ebonyi, Ogun and Oyo states, among others.”’’he said.

The ADC chairman disclosed that the primaries for aspirants contesting for state assembly elections would hold on September 29, while governorship primaries would hold on October 2. For the National Assembly, primaries would hold on October 4 and presidential, October 6.

Nwosu, who disclosed that the party had launched a campaign against vote buying and electoral corruption under the name: Coalition for Electoral Integrity added: “aspirants have been coming to take forms for the presidential primaries’’

‘‘We invite the media and the general public to join the party in enlightening the Nigerian electorate that trading their votes for money means mortgaging a very bright future and we must stop that,” he said.

Nwosu described ADC as a vision-driven grassroots political party with role-modelling leadership paradigm, which is not in the ridiculous ‘‘Harvest-Bazaar money politics and ‘godfatherism’’,

On the forthcoming Osun State governorship election, the ADC national leader disclosed that the party had received letters from labour unions, civil servants and other pressure groups in the state showing great support for the party’s candidates.

“We are assuring Osun State workers and the people, who, on their own, have shown great support for ADC’s governorship candidate, Alhaji Fatai Akinbade and his running mate, Folahanmi Oloyede, based on their excellent public service records.

“The people of Osun should be assured that we will always stand by them at all times and will not betray the confidence reposed in us. We are set to hit the ground on September 15, with our mega rally, as the first step towards taking the state to the path of prosperity.”

Also, in line with ADC’s commitment to the inclusion of youths, women and physically challenged persons in its activities, Nwosu added that, while the party had decided to give 50 per cent discount on expression of interest and nomination forms to aspirants under the age of 40 (Youth), the fees for women and physically challenged aspirants were optional.

Related Articles

Latest

  • flooding

    Flooding: Bayelsa Govt. enlists support of community-based groups

    — 7th September 2018

    NAN The Bayelsa Government has called for the support of community-based groups in sensitising the coastal communities in the state in order to check flooding. The state Commissioner for Environment, Mr Ebipatei Apaingolo, made the call on Thursday in Yenagoa, when a community-based group, Ondewari Health Education and Environmental Project (OHEEP) paid him a courtesy…

  • TraderMoni

    TraderMoni’: Osinbajo launches collateral-free loan in Osun

    — 7th September 2018

    Adewale Sanyaolu Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, yesterday, launched TraderMoni, the collateral-free loan targeted at petty traders and artisans, in Iwo, Osun State. The scheme is part of the National Social Investment Programme (NSIP) and operates under the Government’s Enterprise and Empowerment Programme (GEEP), reinforces the Federal Government’s commitment to bridge the credit gap and empower…

  • democratic

    DPRK seeks deeper relations with Nigeria

    — 7th September 2018

    NAN Mr Jon Tong Chol, Ambassador of Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) to Nigeria, on Friday called for closer working relations with Nigeria to achieve meaningful growth. Chol made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on activities marking the 70th Foundation Day of North Korea, organised by its…

  • Ortom

    I will rather lose than win through violence – Gov Ortom

    — 7th September 2018

    NAN The Governor of Benue, Samuel Ortom has declared that he would prefer to lose the next February governorship election than win it through violence. The governor  urged politicians in the state to eschew violence in the run-up to the 2019 general elections. Ortom said this  on Thursday at St Vincent De Paul Quasi Parish,…

