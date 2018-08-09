ADC candidate gets candidacy flag

Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

Candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Fatai Akinbade was, on Wednesday, presented with the party’s flag for the September 22 governorship election in Osun State.

While addressing the crowd of supporters and party leaders from the state and the national levels, Akinbade said the large turnout was an “evidence that our people are yearning for a change at the helms of affairs in the state after eight years of bad governance.”

He assured that “the sad and ripple effects of the APC misrule, without gainsaying, is felt by all. Our people now move about in despair as all sectors in the state have collapsed.”

He promised to offer a high qualify leadership that would inspire an all round development in the state if he emerged the governor.

“Our party, ADC, is determined to provide an alternative platform to the people of the state. As true democrats, we are committed to providing a strong and formidable platform for true development and progress of our state for the benefit of all,” Akinbade said.

National Chairman of the party, Chief Ralphs Okey Nwosu, who formally presented the flag to Akinbade in Osogbo, the state capital, raised hopes on ADC’s ability to emerge victorious through Akinbade’s candidacy, noted that the party would present the first ADC governor through the election in Osun.

“ADC owns the change. Oyinlola took ADC from a container shop to become an intercontinental brand.”

“The party is in the making. It takes the strength of character to build a house you could call your own,” Nwosu said.

He urged the electorate to resist the ‘Lagos Boys and Abuja Boys’ political trend in Osun State and never allow any influential political figure to impose a governor on the people of the State any longer.

“Akinbade remains the best brand. He is the best Osun-based candidate in the forthcoming election. He is highly experienced and has learnt so much from Oyinlola who is a political sage in this country. I am sure he (Akinbade) will bring his wealth of political experience to bear when he flies to the Abere Government Secretariat on the wings of ADC in September.”

“Our government will not share money but will use it to deliver major projects in every community. ADC has become a continental brand,” Nwosu enthused.

The party’s National Leader and former governor of the state, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, expressed his full support for the Osun West.

He enthused that Akinbade remained the best candidate among other candidates from the zone, insisting that his political pedigrees as a grassroots politicians and as a former commissioner and Secretary to the State Government, he would obtain the people’s votes in an overwhelming proportions and emerge the next governor of the state.

While also emphasising Akinbade’s homegrown mentality of governance, Oyinlola assured that he knew the best waysv to take care of the traditional rulers, workers, pensioners, pilgrims board, market women, the youth as well as the less privileged in the state.

He appealed to the electorates not to sell their vote during the poll through vote selling and buying menace which had crept into the country’s political firmament and threatening the credibility and integrity of the country’s political development and democracy.

The Osun State Chairman of the party, Kazeem Adio said: “Our administration shall focus on agriculture and infrastructural development to eclipse Governor Aregbesola’s records.”

“Workers shall be adequately taken care of and all arrears of salaries and gratuities shall be cleared within one year of ADC’s administration,” he said.