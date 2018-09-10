– The Sun News
PERFORMANCE

ADC to Buhari: Theresa May visit, others, not endorsement of performance

— 10th September 2018

“It is laughable and ridiculous for anybody to be laying claim or to be seeing the visit of world leaders to Nigeria as an endorsement of Buhari’s performance.

Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The Edo State Organizing Secretary and Director of Contact and Mobilization, African Democratic Congress (ADC) Mr. Matthew Edaghese says President Muhammadu Buhari should not take the visit of UK Prime Minister Theresa May and other world leaders as an endorsement of his performance and a guarantee of winning the 2019 presidential election.

READ ALSO: Theresa May, Nigeria and Africa!

He said this Monday while reacting to matters of public importance as they affect the country in Benin City.

Edaghese noted that the President has often been advised by his visitors on ways to improve the economy, security and the electoral process, pointing out that it would be “ridiculous” to interpret such state visits as an endorsement of his person.

“It is laughable and ridiculous for anybody to be laying claim or to be seeing the visit of world leaders to Nigeria as an endorsement of Buhari’s performance.

“We are all living witnesses of how abysmally this government has failed. Its failure is not secret anymore. It is historic and monumental and the whole world is aware of that.

“The global institutions have passed their verdict on Buhari’s performance and they are all negative.

“Transparency International said Buhari’s government is deep in corruption and the United States has given its verdict.

“We cannot, in the midst of all those negative verdicts against Buhari by international bodies, be laying claim to him being popular…

“Their visits should be seen as a visit to the Nigerian people and nation and not to Buhari because the world economic order is the motivating factor.

“The British are working towards their Brexit, they need market for their goods. Should they exit the EU, with America indulging in trade war with China and other world powers, they are renegotiating their trade agreement.

READ ALSO: US-China: Trade war’ll further reduce capital importation – Experts

“So, coming to Nigeria to shop for economic opportunity should not be mistaken for Buhari being popular in the international community; that is far from it.

“Their opinion on Buhari is not hidden. Theresa May, one of the major international visitors who came to Nigeria, said the country has become poorer under Buhari’s leadership.

“She lamented the high level of poverty among Nigerians. She pointed that as many as 90 million Nigerians are living below poverty level. That could not have passed for an endorsement. That was an outright condemnation of a very appalling situation that Buhari has bestowed upon us through a leadership that is obviously lacking in direction,” Edaghese stated.

Edaghese accused the ruling APC party under Buhari as the worst government the country has ever had, alleging that it is sweeping its corruption under the carpet.

READ ALSO: APC, PDP fight over corruption allegations
