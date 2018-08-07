– The Sun News
ADC

ADC announces congress dates, new exco for Ondo

— 7th August 2018

Philip Nwosu

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has constituted an 11-member committee to take charge of its affairs in Ondo State while announcing the dates for its congresses.

A statement from the party said the committee would be headed by Prof. Adesegun Ojo and Bola Olawolu as secretary, with one nominee each from Otunba Fasawe, Otunba Demola Ijabiyi, Princess Modupe Ogunyoku, Dr. Iwaloye and groups from People’s Democratic Party, Social Democratic Party, Labour Party, APGA and APC that have declared for the ADC.

The party, in the statement signed by the National Chairman, Chief Okey Nwosu, said ADC reached the consensus at its meeting on Tuesday, July 31, 2018, where it reviewed the progress made so far on mobilisation and membership drive in Ondo state.

The party, which commended the efforts of various stakeholders who have contributed to its growth in the state, also resolved to accommodate all members’ interests and encourage supporters to register in the party, as only card-carrying members will participate in the congresses.

READ ALSO: 2019: With Ihedioha, Imo’ll rise again, says Tambuwal

“Congress details include; ward congresses on August 25, local government congresses on August 27 and state congress on August 28, 2018.

“Continuous registration and accreditation of members will be on till one hour to the particular congress.”

“We appeal to party faithful to observe substantial compliance with the provisions of the party constitution and the guidelines for the conduct of congresses at all levels.”

