Adasounds returns with My Baby

Singer, Adasounds is back with a bang! She has just released a brand new single entitled My Baby.

In a chat with TSWeekend, the curvy and light complexioned singer said: “I am back with a bang and my fans should watch out for my new single, My Baby, which just dropped. It is hot and sizzling!”

This is coming over a year after the death of her former manager, OJB Jezreel,

A statement from her management read thus: “Budding Afro pop singer, Adasounds makes a great return to the Nigerian music scene with her latest single, My Baby. Have you ever listened to a song and remembered what exactly life was like when you first heard it? You don’t have to go too far to fetch such songs as a lady who is endowed to create such songs has just put her overflow of emotions into action.

“After over one year of silence, Adasounds, has just perfected her act in a new single titled My Baby, which was produced by award-wining Puffy Tee. Adasounds, for those who may not know, kept away from the entertainment scene because of the demise of her erstwhile manager. Now that her mourning days are over, she is back with a bang!”