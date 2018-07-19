Adamu Ciroma (1934 – 2018)

Born on September 20, 1934 in Potiskum, Yobe State, the late Ciroma attended Potiskum Elementary School, Borno Middle School, Barewa College and University of Ibadan. He was brilliant, versatile and outstanding. His career cut across journalism, banking, administration and politics and he excelled in all of them. Besides, Ciroma was dependable and his opinions in many fields were remarkable. It was, therefore, not a surprise, that as he began to familiarise himself with the institutional processes of politics and government, he became “a master of all managerial trades and jack of none.” His dependability and intellect caught the attention of his superiors and brought him precious rewards. First, he was a man of character and a protector of the Northern interest. He had no apology for that. His first foray into public service was as an officer in the then Northern Nigeria Civil Service. If that was his first break in public office, many more demanding positions were to come his way, and in all of them, he distinguished himself with brilliance and honour.

His civil service career was not limited to the North. He had a stint in Lagos, where he garnered valuable experience before returning to the North to begin one of his landmark achievements. He was a consummate hardball politician and boardroom guru. He brought these qualities while serving as the first Editor and Managing Director of New Nigerian Newspaper. For many years, he was credited with the anonymous column in the newspaper “Candido”, which was widely read.

Though Ciroma’s years in the New Nigerian newspaper had its own challenges, he survived and handed over to a successor. Perhaps one of his unforgettable moments was his appointment as the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in 1975 after been a Director of the apex bank for five years. The current Governor of