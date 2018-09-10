– The Sun News
Adamu Aliero declares to re-contest Senate seat for 3rd term

Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi

A former governor and senator representing Kebbi Central constituency, Adamu Aliero, on Sunday evening, declared his intention to represent his constituency for the third time in the Senate.

Aliero, who submitted his nomination form to seek re-election at the state’s APC Secretariat, in Birnin-Kebbi, was accompanied by hundreds of his supporters.

The former FCT Minister pledged to continue to provide dividends of democracy to his constituents, the state and Nigeria.

READ ALSO: Novak Djokovic beats Juan Martin del Potro to win US Open title

He said: “I thank you for the confidence reposed in me, I promise to offer selfless service to humanity.”

He also urged the people to collect their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) to re-elect President Muhammadu Buhari and the state governor in the 2019 elections.

Two other aspirants, namely Abu Najakku and Shehu Koko, also submitted their forms respectively for Birnin-Kebbi / Kalgo and Koko Besse / Maiyama federal constituencies of the state.

ADAMU ALIERO

