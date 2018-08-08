– The Sun News
Latest
8th August 2018 - Adams, monarch seek better security in Akoko communities
8th August 2018 - I’m still in PDP – Akinjide
8th August 2018 - Pomp as Ogidi showcases biggest Igbo masquerade
8th August 2018 - Ugwuanyi seeks equity, fairness in siting of projects
8th August 2018 - IPOB supports referendum, not restructuring
8th August 2018 - Rohr to hand Kalu Eagles call up
8th August 2018 - NFF crisis: Suleiman David throws his weigh behind Galadima committee
8th August 2018 - American billionaire acquires £1.8b Arsenal 
8th August 2018 - Usain Bolt to train with Mariners in A-League
8th August 2018 - We’re working with police, others to clear Apapa gridlock – Uwalaka, Oriade councillor
Home / National / Adams, monarch seek better security in Akoko communities
ADAMS

Adams, monarch seek better security in Akoko communities

— 8th August 2018

Alahuga of Ahuga Akokoland, Oba Samuel Agunloye, at the weekend, led leaders and representatives of the six communities in the town, on a courtesy visit to the Omole home of the Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land, Gani Adams.

The six communities being represented at the meeting were Ahuga, Ikakukumo, Akunnu, Ise, Iboropa and Ugbe from Isowopo communities in Akoko, Ondo state.

The visit, according to the monarch, was to congratulate Adams on his new status as the Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land, appreciate his support on the release of his wife by kidnappers, and seek better security in the town and its environs.

Agunloye said the spate of insecurity in Ahuga town and the adjourning communities is becoming unbearable to the people, saying the town needs continuous presence of security personnel across the communities.

“For a very long time now, Ahuga, a prominent town in Akoko and its environs, has been experiencing security breach. Kidnappers are always on rampage, killing and making life difficult for my people. We are always at the mercy of the police and other security agencies. Given the present situation in the town, we are here to seek your support in ensuring peace and protection of lives and property. We want to collaborate with the members of the Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC) and other security outfits to ensure a lasting peace in Ahuga and all the communities.”

READ ALSO: I’m still in PDP – Akinjide

The monarch, however, applauded Adams’ courage and determination in ensuring peace across the Yoruba nation.

Responding, Adams said it is the responsibility of the government to provide effective security for the people in all the communities, adding that security of lives and property is key to the development of every society.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

ADAMS

Adams, monarch seek better security in Akoko communities

— 8th August 2018

Alahuga of Ahuga Akokoland, Oba Samuel Agunloye, at the weekend, led leaders and representatives of the six communities in the town, on a courtesy visit to the Omole home of the Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land, Gani Adams. The six communities being represented at the meeting were Ahuga, Ikakukumo, Akunnu, Ise, Iboropa and Ugbe from…

  • AKINJIDE

    I’m still in PDP – Akinjide

    — 8th August 2018

    Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan A former minister of State for Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Olajumoke Akinjide, has said she remains a loyal and committed member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo State. She made the clarification against the speculation that she has followed former governor of the state, Senator Rashidi Ladoja, to the African…

  • Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi

    Ugwuanyi seeks equity, fairness in siting of projects

    — 8th August 2018

    Magnus Eze, Enugu Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has attributed the cries of marginalisation in parts of the country to the concentration of government projects in some areas and paying little attention to others. Ugwuanyi, who reiterated the importance of even and balanced development to engendering mass participation for collective societal progress also vowed to tackle concerns…

  • referendum

    IPOB supports referendum, not restructuring

    — 8th August 2018

    Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), yesterday said the group is a transparent organisation rooted in the fanatical ideology of Biafra restoration via referendum as preached by its leader, Nnamdi Kanu. The group said IPOB is not for restructuring and can never be, as alleged in some quarters. The Media and…

  • We’re working with police, others to clear Apapa gridlock – Uwalaka, Oriade councillor

    — 8th August 2018

    The state government in conjunction with the federal government are working together to see how they can reduce the long queues on that road… Chukwudi Nweje Isaac Uwalaka represents Oriade Local Council Development Authority (LCDA) Amuwo Odofin Ward D. He is the only Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and South Eastern councillor in Lagos state. The…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]mail.com

Share