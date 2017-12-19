Adamawa: SGF calls for peace in Numan

…NEMA presents relief materials to victims

From Billy Graham Abel, Yola and Ali Abare, Gombe

Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, has called on the Bwatiye and Fulani communities in Adamawa State to sheath their swords and work towards a sustainable peace which, he said, is a critical factor for meaningful development in the state.

Mustapha made the call while on a condolence visit to the Hama Bachama, Hama Batta and the Fulani community in Numan, Demsa and Yola, respectively.

The SGF, while speaking at the palace of Hama Bachama and Hama Batta, condoled with the monarchs over the losses in their communities as a result of a communal clash and, also, enjoined the traditional rulers to deploy their good offices to strengthen the fabrics of peace in their communities and in the state at large.

He said: “No meaningful development takes place in an atmosphere of conflict and chaos.

“We have been living in peace with one another for a very long time in an era that was deemed ‘primitive’, I don’t see why we should resort to fighting in an era of civilisation.

“No one in this state has lived harmoniously with the Fulani people like the Bachama person, so let’s find a way to promote peace among our people and go back to the way we used to be.”

He went on: “I have passed the same message to the Fulani community and I trust peace will soon return to this area.

“The Federal Government is working to ensure a lasting peace in the country, and as a son of this community, I want us to ensure that everyone in leadership position works towards peaceful co-existence.

“Christmas time is a season of peace and great joy, let that spirit guide you to spread peace to everyone in the state.” Speaking at the palace of the Hama Batta, the Director General of National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Engr Mustapha Inusa Maihaja, said the agency has a responsibility to respond to crisis in a timely and effective manner, so as to avoid unnecessary loss of lives.

He decried the crisis in Numan and assured the public that the agency is committed to supporting Nigerians in emergency situation in accordance with international best practices in emergency situations.

He said: ”Since the Numan crisis began, this is the third time NEMA has brought relief materials to the area and we will continue to do so until as many as need help are reached.”

While receiving the SGF, the Hama Bachama, Honest Irmiya, congratulated him on his appointment and said he is the most competent person God deems fit to occupy the office at the moment.

Speaking on the crisis in Numan, Honest Irmiya, said, “Numan would not have assumed the cosmopolitan status it has today if it was driven by sentiments and tribal bias.

The Bwatiye monarch said: “We need a holistic solution to the situation from the federal government.

“This is not the time to play politics with an issue so big as this that has raised serious concerns bordering on the national security of the country.

“We have seen foreign mercenaries from all over the world among the casualties in this conflict with their identity cards and that is an issue that should worry every Nigerian.”

The Hama Batta, Alhamdu Gladstone, while responding to the SGF’s call for peace, lamented that it was the third time a major security incident would happen in his domain.

“It happened in Kodomun, Kwayine and, now, in Dong and Lawaru.

Meanwhile, NEMA has delivered relief materials consisting of food and none food items to hundreds of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) from the recent crises.

Flagging-off the distribution, at the weekend, Hajiya Amina Ahman, Head of Operations, Gombe Office, said the relief materials were meant for IDPs from the Numan crisis, who are currently taking refuge in three local government areas in Gombe State. Speaking on behalf of DG NEMA, Engineer Yunusa Mustapha Maihaja, she said the exercise was as a result of recommendations from the Gombe field office.