The Sun News
Latest
17th April 2018 - Mob kill 2 robbery, cult suspects in Enugu
17th April 2018 - Adamawa SDP crisis deepens as guber hopeful alleges witch-hunt
17th April 2018 - NAF planes kill several Boko Haram terrorists in Lake chad
17th April 2018 - Somali army kills 30 al-Shabab militants in security operation
17th April 2018 - COTRA lauds Gov. Wike’s giant strides in Rivers, peace in Ogoni
17th April 2018 - Edo govt. to revamp college campus to train basic school teachers
17th April 2018 - FG initiates contingency plan to check oil spill
17th April 2018 - 3 cups of tea, coffee per day good for heart: Study
17th April 2018 - 300,000 students displaced by herdsmen incursion in Benue
17th April 2018 - Nigeria’s oil, population deficient without youths development
Home / National / Adamawa SDP crisis deepens as guber hopeful alleges witch-hunt
HOPEFUL Bello

Adamawa SDP crisis deepens as guber hopeful alleges witch-hunt

— 17th April 2018

BillyGraham Abel. Yola

The office of the gubernatorial hopeful of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Chief Emmanuel Bello, have raised the alarm that the recent suspension slammed on its gubernatorial hopeful, Bello, was the handiwork of forces from outside the party trying to destroy the party.

This was contained in a press statement made available to newsmen, on Monday, by the Chief Press Secretary of the aspirant, Umar Mustapha, in Yola Adamawa State.

Mustapha, while reacting to the suspension, said the suspension slammed on Emmanuel Bello was fraudulent, baseless, mischievous and a calculated attempt at tarnishing the image of the aspirant.

Mustapha said, “On the 12th of April, 2018, one Dr. John Luka Njiling at a press conference leveled a number of allegations against Hon. Emmanuel Bello, a gubernatorial hopeful of the party and therefore suspended him as a member.

“Among the accusations leveled against him include, trying to take control of the party, unauthorized membership register,  membership cards and that he is planning to set up a parallel structure in all the local government areas among others.”

Umar Mustapha said, “We wish to categorically state that the allegations were fraudulent, baseless, mischievous and a calculated attempt to tarnish the image of Hon. Chief Emmanuel Bello.”

Mustapha explained that, “It was illegal for any group or individual to convene a meeting on behalf of the SDP in Adamawa state because an interim Steering Committee has been put in place on the 11th April, 2018 a day before the illegal press briefing by Dr. John Luka Njiling group.”

Mustapha maintained that “The Social Democratic Party is on course and no amount of blackmail will deter us.

“People receiving instructions from outside the party with the sole intent to destabilize the party will by the grace of God be put to shame.”

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Police

Mob kill 2 robbery, cult suspects in Enugu

— 17th April 2018

Raphael Ede, Enugu The Enugu State Police Command, on Monday, confirmed the killing of two robbery and cultism suspects by a mob after they were caught robbing a victim. The state’s police spokesman, Mr. Ebere Amaraizu, confirmed the in a police statement on Monday. He said the suspects, who met their waterloo, on Sunday, was…

  • HOPEFUL Bello

    Adamawa SDP crisis deepens as guber hopeful alleges witch-hunt

    — 17th April 2018

    BillyGraham Abel. Yola The office of the gubernatorial hopeful of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Chief Emmanuel Bello, have raised the alarm that the recent suspension slammed on its gubernatorial hopeful, Bello, was the handiwork of forces from outside the party trying to destroy the party. This was contained in a press statement made available…

  • NAF planes kill several Boko Haram terrorists in Lake chad

    — 17th April 2018

    Molly Kilete, Abuja The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) says its fighter aircraft, engaged in the counter-insurgency war, have bombarded gun trucks belonging to the Boko Haram terrorists group in the Lake Chad region. NAF’s Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Vice Marshal Adetokunbo Adesanya, who made this known in a statement, also said that…

  • COTRA rivers state

    COTRA lauds Gov. Wike’s giant strides in Rivers, peace in Ogoni

    — 17th April 2018

    Tony John, Port Harcourt COTRA: Chairman of the Council of Ogoni Traditional Rulers (COTRA),  King Suanu Baridam, has thanked Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State for restoring peace in Ogoniland and other parts of the state. King Baridam also expressed satisfaction with the developmental strides of Governor Wike which, he said, had  brought massive transformation…

  • Edo govt. to revamp college campus to train basic school teachers

    — 17th April 2018

    NAN The Edo State Government says it would revamp the Abudu campus of its College of Education in Orhionmwon Local Government Area of the state for the training of basic education teachers. Governor Godwin Obaseki disclosed this to journalists, in Abudu, on Tuesday, after inspecting the college buildings which were in a dilapidated state. The…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share