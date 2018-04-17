Adamawa SDP crisis deepens as guber hopeful alleges witch-hunt

BillyGraham Abel. Yola

The office of the gubernatorial hopeful of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Chief Emmanuel Bello, have raised the alarm that the recent suspension slammed on its gubernatorial hopeful, Bello, was the handiwork of forces from outside the party trying to destroy the party.

This was contained in a press statement made available to newsmen, on Monday, by the Chief Press Secretary of the aspirant, Umar Mustapha, in Yola Adamawa State.

Mustapha, while reacting to the suspension, said the suspension slammed on Emmanuel Bello was fraudulent, baseless, mischievous and a calculated attempt at tarnishing the image of the aspirant.

Mustapha said, “On the 12th of April, 2018, one Dr. John Luka Njiling at a press conference leveled a number of allegations against Hon. Emmanuel Bello, a gubernatorial hopeful of the party and therefore suspended him as a member.

“Among the accusations leveled against him include, trying to take control of the party, unauthorized membership register, membership cards and that he is planning to set up a parallel structure in all the local government areas among others.”

Umar Mustapha said, “We wish to categorically state that the allegations were fraudulent, baseless, mischievous and a calculated attempt to tarnish the image of Hon. Chief Emmanuel Bello.”

Mustapha explained that, “It was illegal for any group or individual to convene a meeting on behalf of the SDP in Adamawa state because an interim Steering Committee has been put in place on the 11th April, 2018 a day before the illegal press briefing by Dr. John Luka Njiling group.”

Mustapha maintained that “The Social Democratic Party is on course and no amount of blackmail will deter us.

“People receiving instructions from outside the party with the sole intent to destabilize the party will by the grace of God be put to shame.”