The Sun News
Latest
6th January 2018 - Adamawa police ready to combat crime – CP
6th January 2018 - My son now stable, Aisha Buhari thanks Nigerians
6th January 2018 - South Africa: Mom’s desperate search for missing family members after train crash
6th January 2018 - Akwa Ibom Prison Break: 28 escapees still at large
6th January 2018 - 1,050 Boko Haram insurgents surrender, many flee – Army
6th January 2018 - El-Rufai rejigs cabinet, appoints 2 new commissioners
6th January 2018 - I borrowed N10bn to clear salary backlog –Bello
6th January 2018 - Ikpeazu gives condition for re-election in 2019
6th January 2018 - Weah, Liberian president-elect set for thanksgiving at The Synagogue
6th January 2018 - Police kill football fan, injure others in Ebonyi
Home / National / Adamawa police ready to combat crime – CP

Adamawa police ready to combat crime – CP

— 6th January 2018

From: BillyGraham Abel, Yola

Adamawa State Commissioner of Police, Abdullahi Yarima Ibrahim says, the police command under his watch will work with other security agencies to ensure an improved police service delivery that will lead to reduction in crime and incessant violent attacks in the state.

CP Abdullahi Yarima made the remarks during his inaugural press briefing at the police headquarters in Yola, Adamawa state.

CP Yarima said, on assuming office four days ago he inherited a case of criminal conspiracy and a culpable homicide involving a senior police officer who perpetrated unlawful and illegal killings of young persons at Gombi, in a farm belonging to ‘Sarkin Baka’ Gombi.

“The officer and others that were in connection with the case have been arrested and detained.

“Investigation is in progress and as soon investigation is completed they will be arraigned to the court of law for possible prosecution,” he assured the public.

The commissioner of Police also confirmed an attack on Mbang in Numan local government by some suspected cattle rustlers who he said shot randomly into the air, carted away livestock and burnt down houses in the community bordering Adamawa and Taraba.

Daily Sun also gathered that two villages of Mbang and Baga in Numan local Government Area have been attacked by suspected fulani gunmen, the attack is reported to have happened in the early hours of Friday.

The Chairman of Numan local government, Hon. Arnold Bulus has called on the people of the local government to remain calm as normalcy is being restored.
The number of Casualties as a result of the attack is yet to be determined.

Post Views: 0
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Adamawa police ready to combat crime – CP

— 6th January 2018

From: BillyGraham Abel, Yola Adamawa State Commissioner of Police, Abdullahi Yarima Ibrahim says, the police command under his watch will work with other security agencies to ensure an improved police service delivery that will lead to reduction in crime and incessant violent attacks in the state. CP Abdullahi Yarima made the remarks during his inaugural…

  • My son now stable, Aisha Buhari thanks Nigerians

    — 6th January 2018

    From: Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja The Wife of the President, Mrs. Aisha Buhari, has spoken for the first time since her son, Yusuf, had a motorbike accident that left him with a head injury and a broken limb on December 26th, 2017 in Gwarimpa, Abuja. Yusuf has been receiving treatment at Cedarcrest Hospital, located in Gudu…

  • Akwa Ibom Prison Break: 28 escapees still at large

    — 6th January 2018

    (NAN) The Controller-General of Nigeria Prisons Service (NPS) Mr. Jaffaru Ahmed, has disclosed that 28 inmates of Ikot Ekpene Prisons that escaped during jailbreak on December 27, 2017, are still at large. Ahmed disclosed this to newsmen after an inspection of facilities at Ikot Ekpene Prisons on Friday. The Controller-General, who described the facilities at…

  • 1,050 Boko Haram insurgents surrender, many flee – Army

    — 6th January 2018

    (NAN – MAIDUGURI) The Nigerian Army on Saturday said 1,050 insurgents had surrendered to troops in Lake Chad and Monguno general area of operations, as it also warned that many of them are on the run. The army urged abutting communities to watch out for  the fleeing Boko Haram insurgents as their enclaves in Lake…

  • El-Rufai rejigs cabinet, appoints 2 new commissioners

    — 6th January 2018

    Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State has reshuffled the State Executive Council and appointed additional two new commissioners, Mr Samuel Aruwan, Senior Special Assistant, Media and Publicity to the governor disclosed in a statement  on Friday. Aruwan gave the names of the new commissioners as Mrs Ruth Geoffrey Alkali for Ministry of Commerce, Industry and…

(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
window._taboola = window._taboola || []; _taboola.push({ mode: 'thumbnails-rr', container: 'taboola-right-rail-article-thumbnails', placement: 'Right Rail Article Thumbnails', target_type: 'mix' });

Archive

January 2018
S M T W T F S
« Dec    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello

Share