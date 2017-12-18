Adamawa police protest 2 months salary arrears 

From BillyGraham Abel, Yola

Some members of the Nigerian Police Force in Adamawa State have protested two months salary arrears.

The policemen, who said they were promised payment from the Nigerian Police Force Micro Finance Bank, yesterday, besieged its premises and demanded immediate payment.

When contacted on the matter, Police Public Relation Officer, SP Othman Abubakar, declined comments.

Abubakar said he was not competent to speak on the matter.

Regardless, Branch Manager of the NPF Micro Finance Bank, Haruna Yusuf said the police management has not remitted funds meant to clear the backlog.

Haruna explained that the police command in the state informed him that the money is stuck with the budget office at the Force headquarters in Abuja, awaiting approval.

“I am just from the state police headquarters in Yola. I was informed that funds meant for payment of the affected policemen are still with the budget office at police headquarters in Abuja.

“As soon as the funds are made available to the bank, they will start getting their alerts.

“That is the only information I know about the matter, you can go and verify it,” Yusuf explained.

Daily Sun, however, gathered that some policemen in the state were affected in a salary scandal while their colleagues from other banks have been receiving their salaries.