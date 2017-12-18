The Sun News
Home / National / Adamawa police protest 2 months salary arrears 

Adamawa police protest 2 months salary arrears 

— 18th December 2017

From BillyGraham Abel, Yola

Some members of the Nigerian Police Force in Adamawa State have protested two months salary arrears.

The policemen, who said they were promised payment from the Nigerian Police Force Micro Finance  Bank, yesterday, besieged its premises and demanded immediate payment.

When contacted on the matter, Police Public Relation Officer, SP Othman Abubakar, declined comments.

Abubakar said he was not competent to speak on the matter.

Regardless, Branch Manager of the NPF Micro Finance Bank, Haruna Yusuf said the police management has not remitted funds meant to clear the backlog.

Haruna explained that the police command in the state informed him that the money is stuck with the budget office at the Force headquarters in Abuja, awaiting approval.

“I am just from the state police headquarters in Yola. I  was informed that funds meant for payment of the affected policemen are still with the budget office at police headquarters in Abuja.

“As soon as the funds are made available to the bank, they will start getting their alerts.

“That is the only information I know about the matter, you can go and verify it,” Yusuf explained.

Daily Sun, however, gathered that some policemen in the state were affected in a salary scandal while their colleagues from other banks have been receiving their salaries.

1 Comment

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 19th December 2017 at 6:15 am
    Reply

    They are mercenaries of fulani criminal terrorists hidden under the fraudulent political name Nigeria. They are getting punishments of their works against natives of this territory for fulani criminal terrorists hidden under the fraudulents political name Nigeria. Criminal mercenaries of fulani criminal terrorists hidden under the fraudulent political name Nigeria nickname military, police etc. will sell their gun etc. to feed. The natives education, employment, job, salary, pension, public infrastructures, amenities etc. are only secured under the natives Disintegrated Republics- Biafra Republic of south east, Niger Delta Republic of south south, Oduduwa Republic of south west, North East Republic, North West Republic, North Central Republic, with economic economic cooperation and assistance etc. which must be defended in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives. God Is With Us!!!

