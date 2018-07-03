Adamawa PDP stakeholders endorse Ardo for 2019 guber

BillyGraham Abel, Yola

Ahead of the gubernatorial election in Adamawa State in 2019, a group of PDP stakeholders drawn from the 21 local governments of Adamawa State have endorsed Umar Ardo as the party’s candidate.

The group said Ardo has the character and integrity to unseat the incumbent APC government that they claimed had plunged the state into security, economic and social crises.

The group also said that of all the aspirants indicating interest for the plum job, Ardo was the only person with an unimpeachable character and track-record and that his candidacy would ensure a certain and easy victory for the party.

The group made the remarks at its stakeholders meeting, on Tuesday, in Yola, Adamawa State.

Spokesperson of the group, Albert Zira, said the group had made consultations preparatory to 2019 gubernatorial elections in the state in across the 21 local governments and resolved that Umar Ardo is the most qualified person that will deliver Adamawa state from the current security, economic and developmental challenges it has found itself.

Albert said, “Majority are of the view that since the creation of our state, we have not yet attained the desired level in terms of development.

“Of recent the state have been bedeviled by a lot of social, economic and political backwardness.

“There is such security problems that even basic protection of lives and properties, the government have failed to provide for our communities.”

The group attributed the economic and social failures in the state to the failure of governance in the state.

Albert also described Ardo Umar as knowledgeable, experienced, effective and courageous leader, devoid of ethnic or religious sentiments that will deliver Adamawa from decades of underdevelopment and lack of progress.

The group also appealled to Umar Ardo to heed to the call of the people of Adamawa State to run for the governorship of the state, so as to bring an end to the hardship the people of the state have been subjected to by bad governance.

The stakeholders then called on the party structure at the national, state and local government levels to create a level playing field for all aspirants within the party in order to guarantee the emergence of strong and formidable candidates for 2019 polls.