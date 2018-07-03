The Sun News
Latest
3rd July 2018 - Adamawa PDP stakeholders endorse Ardo for 2019 guber
3rd July 2018 - FG seeks stakeholders’ cooperation in mining activities
3rd July 2018 - Four teenage girls drown in Katsina dam
3rd July 2018 - Boko Haram: Borno gov. scores military high
3rd July 2018 - 30 convicted, 400 others facing trials for violating ranches law – Ortom
3rd July 2018 - Taraba APC passes vote of confidence in Oshiomhole
3rd July 2018 - World Bank Earmarks $60 For Rural Roads
3rd July 2018 - JUST IN: Chaos in NASS as police teargas protesters
3rd July 2018 - Pyrates seek compensation for victims of recent Lagos tragedies
3rd July 2018 - Insecurity: CAN raises concern over 2019 elections
Home / Elections / National / Adamawa PDP stakeholders endorse Ardo for 2019 guber
ADAMAWA

Adamawa PDP stakeholders endorse Ardo for 2019 guber

— 3rd July 2018

BillyGraham Abel, Yola

Ahead of the gubernatorial election in Adamawa State in 2019, a group of PDP stakeholders drawn from the 21 local governments of Adamawa State have endorsed Umar Ardo as the party’s candidate.

The group said Ardo has the character and integrity to unseat the incumbent APC government that they claimed had plunged the state into security, economic and social crises.

The group also said that of all the aspirants indicating interest for the plum job, Ardo was the only person with an unimpeachable character and track-record and that his candidacy would ensure a certain and easy victory for the party.

The group made the remarks at its stakeholders meeting, on Tuesday, in Yola, Adamawa State.

Spokesperson of the group, Albert Zira, said the group had made consultations preparatory to 2019 gubernatorial elections in the state in across the 21 local governments and resolved that Umar Ardo is the most qualified person that will deliver Adamawa state from the current security, economic and developmental challenges it has found itself.

Albert said, “Majority are of the view that since the creation of our state, we have not yet attained the desired level in terms of development.

“Of recent the state have been bedeviled by a lot of social, economic and political backwardness.

“There is such security problems that even basic protection of lives and properties, the government have failed to provide for our communities.”

The group attributed the economic and social failures in the state to the failure of governance in the state.

Albert also described Ardo Umar as knowledgeable, experienced, effective and courageous leader, devoid of ethnic or religious sentiments that will deliver Adamawa from decades of underdevelopment and lack of progress.

The group also appealled to Umar Ardo to heed to the call of the people of Adamawa State to run for the governorship of the state, so as to bring an end to the hardship the people of the state have been subjected to by bad governance.

The stakeholders then called on the party structure at the national, state and local government levels to create a level playing field for all aspirants within the party in order to guarantee the emergence of strong and formidable candidates for 2019 polls.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

ADAMAWA

Adamawa PDP stakeholders endorse Ardo for 2019 guber

— 3rd July 2018

BillyGraham Abel, Yola Ahead of the gubernatorial election in Adamawa State in 2019, a group of PDP stakeholders drawn from the 21 local governments of Adamawa State have endorsed Umar Ardo as the party’s candidate. The group said Ardo has the character and integrity to unseat the incumbent APC government that they claimed had plunged…

  • MINING

    FG seeks stakeholders’ cooperation in mining activities

    — 3rd July 2018

    Paul Osuyi, Asaba The Federal Government has implored stakeholders in the mining industry to cooperate with officials of the Mineral Resourced and Environmental Management Committee (MIREMCO) in task of regulating activities in the solid minerals sector of the nation’s economy. Besides, the government has also urged miners to remediate all environmental challenges associated with their…

  • KATSINA

    Four teenage girls drown in Katsina dam

    — 3rd July 2018

    Agaju Madugba, Katsina Reports from Malumfashi Local Government Area of Katsina State, says that five teenage girls were killed, on Sunday, when a boat in which they were traveling in capsised at the Malumfashi Dam, on Sunday. Eyewitness accounts said the deceased had boarded the boat at Unguwar Dan-Zango village in Kankara Local Government Area…

  • HARAM

    Boko Haram: Borno gov. scores military high

    — 3rd July 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja Governor Kashim Shettima of Borno State has said compared to three years ago,  there was cause to celebrate the defeat of the Boko Haram insurgency in the country. Shettima, on Tuesday, told the State House Correspondents, in Abuja, after a closed-door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari’s Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari. The…

  • RANCHES

    30 convicted, 400 others facing trials for violating ranches law – Ortom

    — 3rd July 2018

    Rose Ejembi, Makurdi Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has disclosed that about 30 persons had been convicted while 400 were standing trial for violating the Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches law.  Governor Ortom made the disclosure, on Tuesday, when he received in audience, the Assistant Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share