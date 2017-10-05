Adamawa NUT faults govt.’s declaration of State of Emergency on Education

From: BillyGraham Abel, Yola

Chairman of the Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT) Adamawa State chapter, Comrade Rodley Nathan, has criticised the declaration of the State of Emergency on education by the Governor Muhammed Jibrilla Bindow-led government.

Nathan made the remarks during the world Teachers Day Celebration, on Thursday, in Yola, the state capital.

He said “All interventions are largely and squarely based on political considerations with emphasis mostly placed on constructions, renovations and provision of materials while the most important ingredient, the teacher, is neglected.”

Rodley said the union would want the state government to change its policy thrust and place premium on addressing teachers concern and motivating teachers for greater productivity.

Comrade Nathan decried the sharp drop in quality of education in the state as compared to education in the 1960s, 1970s and 1980s. He called on the state government to facilitate the payment of the remaining two months arrears of teachers’ salary in the state so as to restore confidence and productivity among teachers in the state.

The union leader, however, commended the leadership style of Governor Bindow especially for keeping its promise in the consistent payment of teachers salaries in the state.

GovernorBindow speaking, at the occasion said, “Teachers are the people that made me a senator and a governor, therefore I owe an eternal debt to the teaching profession.”

Governor Bindow, represented by his deputy, Martins Babale said, “Adamawa state government takes seriously teachers welfare and the creation of a conducive working environment for teachers are among the government’s top priorities.”

The governor also called on the private sector to invest in education as a cornerstone of national development, saying the task of educating Nigerians cannot be left in the hands of government alone.

Highlight of the education include the presentation of merit award of honour to Mr. Balaube Myadimiha.

Mr. Myadimiha, the head teacher of Gwasala Primary School in Demsa, received the merit award for bravely recruiting two teachers to boost the ranks of his teaching staff on his salary. The two teachers are daid to have been working with him for two years on the monthly allowance of N3000.

The state government also commended the teacher for his efforts and commitment and awarded a permanent employment status to the two teachers for their commitment.