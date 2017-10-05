The Sun News
Latest
5th October 2017 - Adamawa NUT faults govt.’s declaration of State of Emergency on Education
5th October 2017 - Nigeria’s the only country we have – Wike
5th October 2017 - 2,200 communities out of reach in Kebbi
5th October 2017 - Restructuring can’t solve Nigeria’s problems, says Masari
5th October 2017 - World Cup Qualifier: What Eagles should do against Zambia-Pinnick
5th October 2017 - Doctors’ strike illegal, uncalled for – Benue govt.
5th October 2017 - 2017 budget: Senate counters Adeosun
5th October 2017 - World Teachers’ Day: Bagudu attends 2 parallel celebrations in Kebbi
5th October 2017 - Benue gov’s wife donates steel grinding machines to 25 women
5th October 2017 - Air Peace warns aviation unions against disruption of flight operations
Home / National / Adamawa NUT faults govt.’s declaration of State of Emergency on Education

Adamawa NUT faults govt.’s declaration of State of Emergency on Education

— 5th October 2017

From: BillyGraham Abel, Yola

Chairman of the Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT) Adamawa State chapter, Comrade Rodley Nathan, has criticised the declaration of the State of Emergency on education by the Governor Muhammed Jibrilla Bindow-led government.

Nathan made the remarks during the world Teachers Day Celebration, on Thursday, in Yola, the state capital.

He said “All interventions are largely and squarely based on political considerations with emphasis mostly placed on constructions, renovations and provision of materials while the most important ingredient, the teacher, is neglected.”

Rodley said the union would want the state government to change its policy thrust and place premium on addressing teachers concern and motivating teachers for greater productivity.

Comrade Nathan decried the sharp drop in quality of education in the state as compared to education in the 1960s, 1970s and 1980s. He called on the state government to facilitate the payment of the remaining two months arrears of teachers’ salary in the state so as to restore confidence and productivity among teachers in the state.

The union leader, however,  commended the leadership style of Governor Bindow especially for keeping its promise in the consistent payment of teachers salaries in the state.

GovernorBindow speaking, at the occasion said, “Teachers are the people that made me a senator and a governor, therefore I owe an eternal debt to the teaching profession.”

Governor Bindow, represented by his deputy, Martins Babale said, “Adamawa state government takes seriously teachers welfare and the creation of a conducive working environment for teachers are among the government’s top priorities.”

The governor also called on the private sector to invest in education as a cornerstone of national development, saying the task of educating Nigerians cannot be left in the hands of government alone.

Highlight of the education include the presentation of merit award of honour to Mr. Balaube Myadimiha.

Mr. Myadimiha, the head teacher of Gwasala Primary School in Demsa, received the merit award for bravely recruiting two teachers to boost the ranks of his teaching staff on his salary. The two teachers are daid to have been working with him for two years on the monthly allowance of N3000.

The state government also commended the teacher for his efforts and commitment and awarded a permanent employment status to the two teachers for their commitment.

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!!

For Business trainings, financing, mentorship, join Millionaires Academy. 457 businesses started!

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

Join Export and Agribusiness Club today. Click Here!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Adamawa NUT faults govt.’s declaration of State of Emergency on Education

— 5th October 2017

From: BillyGraham Abel, Yola Chairman of the Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT) Adamawa State chapter, Comrade Rodley Nathan, has criticised the declaration of the State of Emergency on education by the Governor Muhammed Jibrilla Bindow-led government. Nathan made the remarks during the world Teachers Day Celebration, on Thursday, in Yola, the state capital. He said…

  • Nigeria’s the only country we have – Wike

    — 5th October 2017

    From: TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has declared that the people of state have no other country aside Nigeria. Governor Wike spoke, on Thursday, at the Government House, Port Harcourt,  when he granted audience to Rivers State indigenes of the 64th Regular Course and Short Service Course Commissioned into the…

  • 2,200 communities out of reach in Kebbi

    — 5th October 2017

    From: Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi Over 2,200 settlements  across the 225 wards in the 21 local government areas of Kebbi State are out of reach due to their locations in riverine and mountainous areas. Commissioner for Health, Alhaji Umar Usman  Kambasa stated this, on Thursda,  during the launch of distribution of health equipment and emergency transport…

  • Restructuring can’t solve Nigeria’s problems, says Masari

    — 5th October 2017

    From: Agaju Madugba, Katsina Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State has described the clamour for  restructuring of the country as ‘diversionary’, arguing that the issues of governance and leadership remained the most fundamental areas that needed urgent attention for the nation to make progress. Governor Masari said this, on Wednesday, while inaugurating a technical…

  • Doctors’ strike illegal, uncalled for – Benue govt.

    — 5th October 2017

    From: Rose Ejembi, Makurdi The Benue State Government has described the total strike embarked upon by the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) in the state as  ‘illegal, uncalled for and a calculated attempt to mislead members of the public’. Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Dr. Cecilia Ojabo, who said this at a press conference, on…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share