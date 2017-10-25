Adamawa NULGE down tools, demands payment of bailout funds to LGs

From: BillyGraham Abel, Yola

The Nigerian Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) Adamawa State chapter, on Tuesday, embarked on an indefinite strike.

The local governmentnworkers arebdemanding that the state government pays them a backlog of five months salary arrears of April 2016 and the salaries of July, August, September and October 2017.

Thebworkers are also demanding for the payment of four months outstanding bailout salary arrears to four local government areas of Demsa, Hong, Shelleng and Mubi North,who are yet to receive any bailout fund from the state government.

These dmands were contained in a press statement signed by the Adamawa State chairman of NULGE, Comrade Hammajumba Gatugel.

Comrade Gatugel siad, “The state government still owe employees four years of Leave Grant arrears from 2014 up to 2017.”

He urged members of the association to conduct themselves peacefully and down tools until they they receive words from the leadership of the body.

Gatugel said attempts to reach an amicable resolution ifnthebissues with the tate government proved abortive and that the state government has not engaged the body in any conversation since it declared strike on October 23.