Adamawa: Gunmen kill 2 village heads

— 5th December 2017

…Herdsmen, farmers in fresh clash

Stories by Emma Njoku

Two village heads have been reportedly killed after suspected herdsmen went on a rampage in an early morning attack yesterday on Lawaru and Dong Communities in Demsa Local Government Area of Adamawa State.

Local residents confirmed to Channels Television that the village heads of Lawaru and Dong communities in Demsa Local Government area lost their lives in yesterday’s early morning attack.

The attack is suspected to have been carried out by herdsmen.

The chairman of neighbouring Numan Local Government Area, who confirmed the attack explained that the attackers set people’s homes ablaze.

Numan was just recovering from the attack of Friday, December 1, which left, at least, four policemen dead. The Police Public Relations Officer in Adamawa State, Othman Abubakar,, on Saturday, confirmed the killing of four police officers while repelling an attack by armed and suspected herdsmen in Bolong village of Numan Local Government Area of Adamawa State.

The police spokesman also confirmed fresh outbreak of violence between farmers and herdsmen in some areas of Numan in the southern part of the state.

A source said many deaths had been recorded while other residents were fleeing.

The attacks are suspected to be reprisals for the killing of dozens of Fulani residents allegedly by their Bachama neighbours.

Othman Abubakar, said the crisis started in Dong in Demsa Local Government Area following “a misunderstanding” between farmers and Fulani herdsmen.

“For now, more security were deployed, including soldiers and we are on top of the situation.

“I can’t confirm if it was reprisal, but there was dispute,” he said.

A fleeing resident of the Bachama dominated area, Gregon Daniel, said his house was burnt in Dong. “Herdsmen have sacked our villages of Lawaru and Dong in Demsa Local Government Area.

“They stormed the two villages a few hours ago, killing and setting houses ablaze.

“Fighting is presently going on as many villagers, including women and children, are running into the bush for safety,” he said.

Both villages are less than 10 kilometres from Numan.

Post Views: 19
