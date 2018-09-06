Adamawa Govt claims significant reduction in malaria infection scourge

NAN

The Adamawa Government says it has significantly reduced the scourge of malaria infection in the state through sensitisation, distribution of treated mosquito nets and surveillance.

Dr Isaac Kadala, the Director, Malaria Control in the State Ministry of Health, made the assertion on Thursday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Yola.

Kadala said: “Adamawa Government, in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Health and World Health Organisation (WHO), has significantly achieved a lot in malaria control.

“Reports from 21 local government areas of the state and made available to us show that malaria infections had dropped sharply,” he said.

Kadala, who did not give statistics of the decrease, said that with the support of the Federal Government and WHO, over 2.5 million treated mosquito nets were distributed in the state in 2017.

The director told NAN that the ministry had commenced assessment of about 25 Internally Displaced Persons camps (IDPs) across the state for the distribution of another batch of the treated nets.

He said that most of the IDPs had been displaced by floods, urging the government to make necessary arrangements to prevent any outbreak of diseases in the camps.