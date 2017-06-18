Adamawa Fadama III: Reviving agriculture at the grassroots

The concept of Fadama farming especially in the northern states was conceived in conjunction with the World Bank. It started with Fadama I, progressed to Fadama II and now in its final stage, Fadama III, if the government does not go into another partnership with the World Bank.

The programme in Adamawa State has been successful, especially the Fadama III. The final stage of the programme has done a lot in offering expert advice to the farmers on how to till and cultivate the land either in the rainy or dry season.

This has tremendously helped the peasant farmers to record bumper harvests. Not only that, the success of the Fadama III has so much helped the farmers to enhance their knowledge to the extent that they are now able to have very good yields on whatever crop planted.

Recently, towards to increasing agricultural production in the state, the Fadama III initiative launched a pilot project in Mubi focusing on the distribution of insecticides and fertilizers to farmers in the government’s effort toward having a bumper harvest this year and the years to come.

The fact was that the World Bank gave a grant to the federal government, which in turn passed on the grant to the states to boost agricultural production. The farmers have been kept busy ever since the scheme was commenced.

The Project Coordinator in Adamawa State, Malam Mohammed Kabir Bello, commended the steadfastness of Governor Mohammed Umaru Jibrilla, noting that he had shown commitment to the revival of the Fadama III especially now that the federal and state governments have made increased agricultural production a major goal under the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP).

Fadama III in Adamawa State is a complete success story. This is because it has touched every nook and cranny of the entire state through palliatives in the form of seminars and sensitization on the best way and method in the different fields in agriculture.

A lot of farmers, who have immensely benefited from Fadama III described it as the best thing that ever done for the peasant farmers in the state. They opined that it is imperative for governments at different level to do more.

Adamawa State as one of the states that was severally affected by the insurgency, which led to the displacement of thousands of people from their ancestral homes, became a focal point of some organisations coming to the aid of the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

The British America Tobacco Foundation collaborated with the Fadama III to support those affected by insurgency. The tobacco company provided livelihood support for 100 households by giving them agricultural inputs for the production of crops and the rearing of goats and sheep.

The distribution covered the entire state with 40 per cent in the two urban local governments of Yola-North and Yola-South because these two LGAs hosted many displaced persons. Incidentally, 50 per cent of the support would go to women beneficiaries.

All these were made possible because of honesty and dedication of the Adamawa Fadama III and the officials, who display high sense of commitment to their responsibilities.

In fact, the contribution of Adamawa Fadama III to peasant farmers in the state has gone a long way in reviving agricultural potentials abound in the state.

It is imperative to stress the fact that the Adamawa farmers have gained a lot from the Fadama III through the expert advice they received on the best methods of modern farming in order to have very good yield in each cropping season.

The extension officers are willing at all times to interact with the participating farmers on how to achieve greater success in the type of crop they plant, either during dry or rainy season farming.

This has gone a long in boosting the morale of the farmers that collaborate with the Fadama III. There is the need for the sustenance of the Fadama project by the Adamawa State Government as the state is described as the number one food basket of the nation.

The state has great potentials for enormous agricultural produce, which if fully tapped can easily place the state in the ranking of those that give agriculture topmost priority.

► Usman Santuraki wrote from Jambutu, Jimeta-Yola, 08032333546