Billy Graham Abel Yola

The Adamawa State government has set aside a total of N2.5 billion to provide free treatment of malaria in the state.

The Malaria Programme Manager of the Adamawa State Ministry of Health, Mr Isaac Kadala, made the disclosure during the commemoration of the 2018 World Malaria Day in Yola, the state capital.

Kadala said Adamawa State was ready to beat back the menace of the disease in the state as the budgeted funds will be used in purchasing drugs, mosquito nets and other medical supplies for distribution to health facilities across the state.

“We have budgeted N2.5 billion for the treatment of Malaria,” Kadala said.

“We have a plan to ensure free treatment of malaria across all medical facilities in the state.

“Wherever you go in the state, public or private health facility, the treatment of malaria will be free.”

Mr Kadala explains that although the treatment of malaria in the state has been free by policy, the implementation had suffered setbacks due to the shortage of drugs and other medical essentials.

Kadala stressed that with the budget the ministry intends to make available sufficient supplies of drugs to all the health facilities in the state in order to meet its objective of delivering on its free malaria treatment policy for residents of the state.

Earlier in her remarks, the Adamawa State Commissioner of Health, Dr Fatima Atiku Abubakar, said malaria prevention and control remains a top priority of the state government and its supporting partners, noting that the state government remains committed to the global movement to beat back malaria.

Dr Fatima called on the residents to deploy to good use the over 2.5 million mosquitoe nets distributed within the state in November 2017, saying “every household has at least one net to prevent mosquito bite.”