The Sun News
Latest
25th April 2018 - Adamawa budgets N2.5 billion for free malaria treatment
25th April 2018 - Again, herdsmen kill 37 in Benue communities
25th April 2018 - Wike moves to eliminate malaria in Rivers
25th April 2018 - FG, AfDB to provide irrigation facilities in rural areas
25th April 2018 - Fear of epidemic
25th April 2018 - Why Onitsha traders are excited
25th April 2018 - Okowa orders demolition of illegal structures within Asaba Airport
25th April 2018 - US Rapper MeekMill has been released from prison
25th April 2018 - Anambra lawmaker trains 120 youths, women in beans flour production in Onitsha
25th April 2018 - Dbanj launches script writing platform for Actors
Home / National / Adamawa budgets N2.5 billion for free malaria treatment
MALARIA

Adamawa budgets N2.5 billion for free malaria treatment

— 25th April 2018

Billy Graham Abel Yola

The Adamawa State government has set aside a total of N2.5 billion to provide free treatment of malaria in the state.

The Malaria Programme Manager of the Adamawa State Ministry of Health, Mr Isaac Kadala, made the disclosure during the commemoration of the 2018 World Malaria Day in Yola, the state capital.

Kadala said Adamawa State was ready to beat back the menace of the disease in the state as the budgeted funds will be used in purchasing drugs, mosquito nets and other medical supplies for distribution to health facilities across the state.

“We have budgeted N2.5 billion for the treatment of Malaria,” Kadala said.

“We have a plan to ensure free treatment of malaria across all medical facilities in the state.

“Wherever you go in the state, public or private health facility, the treatment of malaria will be free.”

Mr Kadala explains that although the treatment of malaria in the state has been free by policy, the implementation had suffered setbacks due to the shortage of drugs and other medical essentials.

Kadala stressed that with the budget the ministry intends to make available sufficient supplies of drugs to all the health facilities in the state in order to meet its objective of delivering on its free malaria treatment policy for residents of the state.

Earlier in her remarks, the Adamawa State Commissioner of Health, Dr Fatima Atiku Abubakar, said malaria prevention and control remains a top priority of the state government and its supporting partners, noting that the state government remains committed to the global movement to beat back malaria.

Dr Fatima called on the residents to deploy to good use the over 2.5 million mosquitoe nets distributed within the state in November 2017, saying “every household has at least one net to prevent mosquito bite.”

Share

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

MALARIA

Adamawa budgets N2.5 billion for free malaria treatment

— 25th April 2018

Billy Graham Abel Yola The Adamawa State government has set aside a total of N2.5 billion to provide free treatment of malaria in the state. The Malaria Programme Manager of the Adamawa State Ministry of Health, Mr Isaac Kadala, made the disclosure during the commemoration of the 2018 World Malaria Day in Yola, the state…

  • Again, herdsmen kill 37 in Benue communities

    — 25th April 2018

    Rose Ejembi, Makurdi At least, 37 persons have been feared killed while several others have been injured and some still missing after suspected herdsmen attacked three council wards in Guma Local Government Area of Benue State. The affected villages were Tse Umenger in Mbadwem Council Ward, Mbakpaase in Saghev council Ward as well as Tse-Ali…

  • TASK Wike

    Wike moves to eliminate malaria in Rivers

    — 25th April 2018

    Tony John, Port Harcourt Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has declared that the  State Government would join all roll back malaria  partners to develop a formidable platform to eliminate the disease  in the state. Speaking, on Wednesday, during his  investiture as  the Grand Ambassador for Malaria Elimination at the  Government House, Port Harcourt, Governor…

  • FG, AfDB to provide irrigation facilities in rural areas

    — 25th April 2018

    NAN The Agricultural Transformation Agenda Support Programme Phase 1 (ATASP-1) of the African Development Bank and the Federal Government will collaborate to provide irrigation facilities, farm inputs and feeder roads in rural areas. National Coordinator of the programme, Mr. Haruna Akwashiki, disclosed this in Abuja on Wednesday during the Mid-Term Review of ATASP-1 to know…

  • Okowa orders demolition of illegal structures within Asaba Airport

    — 25th April 2018

    Paul Osuyi, Asaba Private buildings within the perimeter of Asaba Airport in Delta State will be demolished, says Governor Ifeanyi Okowa. The buildings are considered as nuisance to the operations of aircrafts in the budding airport. The governor made the declaration during an unscheduled inspection visit to ascertain the level of rehabilitation work going on…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share