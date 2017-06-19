The Sun News
Adamawa, Borno, Yobe residents in danger of hunger – FAO

— 19th June 2017

From: BillyGraham Abel-Yola

The Food and Agricultural Organisation (FAO), on Monday, flagged off a food security intervention programme in Fufore, Adamawa State, as it commenced the distribution of farm inputs targeted at over 141,000 IDPs, returnees and host families in Adamawa, Borno and Yobe states.

Governor Muhammed Umaru Jibrilla was represented at the event by the state commissioner of Agriculture, Ahmadu Waziri.

The Country representative of the Food and Agricultural Organisation (FAO), Amadou Diop said, “FAO and the Federal Ministry of Agriculture have conducted research in March, 2017, the Cadre Harmonise Vulnerability analysis that highlitened around 5.2 million people struggling with high levels food insecurity in Adamawa, Borno and Yobe states.”

Diop said responding to the crisis the FAO has decided to provide, “Agric-input and livelihood support to the crises affected households in the North East states.

“For the 2017 rainy season, the FAO is supporting one hundred and forty one rural households, targeting IDPs, returnees and host communities in the state of Adamawa, Borno and Yobe, through the provision of quality agriculture inputs, fertilizers, and seeds of cereals, pulse and vegetables.

Diop said, “ The overall objective of the programme is to contribute to the improvement of food security and nutrition of people affected by the conflict in the north-eastern states by restoring Agricultural livelihoods.”

Speaking at the event Waziri said, “The farm inputs support program shows that the world has not forgotten the difficulties the seven local governments in Adamawa affected by the boko haram insurgency have been going through.

“And it is a recognition of the fact that most of the victims of the insurgency were Farmers and that it has become imperative to support those who are able and can farm to return to farming.

“And the event is also saluting the gallantry of the people of Fufore for supporting victims of insurgency during their time of need.”

The commissioner called on the beneficiaries to take full advantage of the opportunity to improve their lives.

The district head if Ribadu, Mallam Aminu Jauro, said, ”The People of Fufore consider themselves blessed to have been considered to flag off the programme.

“The support is timely and I promise we will go back to our land and use the seeds for our progress.”

In Adamawa state alone, the interventions will cover 41,000 households across ten local governments of Fufore, Girei, Gombi, Hong, Madagali, Maiha, Michika, Mubi north, Mubi south, Yola north and Yola south.

The families in the 10 local governments will be provided with farming support caused by direct or indirect activities of the insurgent group, boko haram.

The households will be given seeds of maize, Cowpea, vegetables and fertilizers.
