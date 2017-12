From: BillaGraham Abel, Yola

A staff of the Savannah Sugar company has told Daily Sun that one of their staff, identified as Jamila Godfrey, who was said to be on a routine exercise, has been allegedly shot dead by suspected herdsmen currently on rampage in Adamawa State.

It was also gathered that the rampaging had sent ablaze some sections of the company’s sugar cane plantation.

Details later…