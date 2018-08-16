Acute pancreatits (2): Booze dun nit

These days, they don’t ask you whether you are going to eat eba, amala or pounded yam. They simply ask you whether you are going to have rice or swallow. To us now, swallow is now a verb and a noun, not only a verb anymore. Well for me, I opted for swallow/ pounded yam. My brother when they brought it, the egusi soup was powerful. Then wait for it, when the liquids followed, I was wondering whether we were all in the same country. Nigerians love parties. I had requested for a Heineken larger beer feeling like a big boy. But when I saw what the real big boys were consuming, I found myself a place in a corner. Name it, Hennessey, Remy Martins, St Remy, Brigadier, and Johnnie Walker and so were flowing into their bowel! And I said to myself, our young men are drinking.That brings us to our discussion today: the causes of pancreatitis. Inasmuch as we may not want to accept it alcohol bestrides over our lives after water, air and light. There is hardly any aspect of our life that alcohol does not touch; from food, medicine and spirituality. It is the excessive and chronic consumption of alcohol that can lead to both acute and chronic inflammation of the pancreas. As a corollary of this, alcohol consumption is a known trigger of peptic ulcer disease, which has lately been identified to be caused by the bacterium H. pylori. When this ulceration penetrates the pancreas, inflammation of the pancreas can be the result. Thus when a patient with dyspepsia has the pains being referred to the back, it should be reminded that the ulcer is already penetrating the pancreas and could result in pancreatitis.

Just like any lesion, acute pancreatitis can be caused by blunt and penetrating traumas to the abdomen. In this vain also are infections. The worst culprits with regards to this are mainly viral infections. High on the list in our environment is Viral hepatitis. Ironically viral hepatitis can be caused by five unrelated viruses that have a predilection for the Liver cells, mainly hepatitis A, hepatitis B, hepatitis C, hepatitis D and hepatitis E. Other viruses that have been implicated include Yellow fever and cytomegalovirus. In addition to these there could be a situation where the immune system of the individual turns against its own body tissue. In this instance with the pancreas it is referred to as autoimmune pancreatitis. The hallmark of this condition is that it tends to run a chronic course but by and large responds to CORTICOSTEROIDS especially prednisone treatment.