Acute pancreatitis

Even though CT is the gold standard, Magnetic Resonance Imaging MRI has gradually gained popularity as a valuable tool for visualising the pancreas, pancreatic fluid collection and dead tissue debris. There is other usefulness of MRI especially when gallstones may be involved. Here an endoscopic study can also be done. Blood tests are important for the identification of collateral organ failures and to be able to predict the eventual outcome of the ailment. It also will give an indication of how well the patient has been resuscitated. The blood tests carried out include full blood count, liver function test, renal function test, serum calcium estimation, serum amylase and lipase and so on. In practice, in a resource constrained environment the caregiver is likely to prefer serum lipase as against amylase.

In making a diagnosis, the interpretation of the findings in the tests is better left in the hands of an experienced clinician. A simple urinalysis with evidence of glycosuria in a previously non-diabetic patient may be a very useful guide towards figuring out the severity of the lesion. This automatically should suggest the screening for Diabetes Mellitus, which in massive necrosis of pancreatic tissue is the norm. Not that in the presence of glycosuria, polyuria may be absent.

• To be continued