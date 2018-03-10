Actress Yemisi Fancy wants love

Nollywood actress turned-singer, Yemisi Fancy, is one woman who will leave no stone unturned to achieve her desired goals. To this end, she has been combining acting with singing, having upped her music game with her last single, Disco.

On Friday March 9, the lawyer turned-entertainer dropped another hit song, ‘Gimme Love’ in which she features beat maker and music producer, Krizbeatz. Though, she is yet to come up with a video for ‘Gimme Love’, the trained dancer, like she did in her previous videos, will sure thrill her fans with skilled dance steps in the forthcoming multi-million naira visuals.

‘Gimme Love’ will be Yemisi Fancy’s third single under the Meshtro Entertainment Music label, which she said has helped her live her dream.

Music producer, Krizbeatz, who produced Tekno’s ‘Pana’, produced her first single, ‘Oyari’. The graduate of University of Lagos, who is also a television presenter, cut her entertainment teeth in a dance group in 2006.