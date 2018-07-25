– The Sun News
Latest
25th July 2018 - Actress Stephanie Linus’ ‘Make Me Fabulous!’ reality show returns
25th July 2018 - 2019: APC South Africa Chapter inaugurates Cape Town branch
25th July 2018 - Kebbi Police arrest Inspector’s killers, 291 suspects in one month
25th July 2018 - 2019: Shagari declares interest in Sokoto governorship seat
25th July 2018 - Tecno, Dangote, Glo make list of Africa’s most admired brands
25th July 2018 - Bishop Kukah donates relief materials to Katsina flood victims
25th July 2018 - 2019: APC women urged to resist intimidation, monetary inducement in Ebonyi
25th July 2018 - Bauchi South bye-election: Ladan Salihu wins PDP primaries
25th July 2018 - Diaspora PDP salutes gale of defection from APC
25th July 2018 - ‘Kwankwaso’s defection is a blessing to Ganduje’ – Iliyasu
Home / Entertainment / Actress Stephanie Linus’ ‘Make Me Fabulous!’ reality show returns
Stephanie Okereke- Linus

Actress Stephanie Linus’ ‘Make Me Fabulous!’ reality show returns

— 25th July 2018

NAN

Nollywood actress and producer Stephanie Okereke-Linus has announced the return of her reality TV show ‘Make Me Fabulous’ for the second season on Aug. 12.

The multi award winning producer of ‘Dry’ shared the news on return of the couple themed show on her Instagram page @stephanielinus on Wednesday.

Stephanie Okereke- Linus who spoke further in a statement e-mailed to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja, said that Season 2 is set to be more exciting and would detail the journeys of 13 married couples.

She said, “When I saw how much of an impact Season 1 was, I knew we had to do this again. But we did it with a twist.

READ ALSO Tecno, Dangote, Glo make list of Africa’s most admired brands

“Viewers would love the new direction the show has taken, but more importantly, we hope it touches their homes and marriages in a special way,” Stephanie Okereke- Linus added.

Sharing a montage of the show and promotional posters, Okereke-Linus wrote, “Good news people! Make Me Fabulous is coming back to your screens with a revamped season 2!.

“It promises to be exciting and fabulous. Watch out…. August 12 by 6pm on DSTV. Thanks to our wonderful partners who made this season 2 special,” she said.

The unscripted, love-filled and one-of-its-kind Reality TV Show was created by Okereke-Linus in 2015 to rekindle the spark in marriages from newlyweds to old couples.

In the very successful run of Season 1, 13 couples were treated to a lavish and luxurious experience that ignited new meaning into their relationships.

‘Make Me Fabulous’ takes couples on a journey of transformation, giving them a chance to connect without distractions.

In each episode, these couples bare their deepest challenges, share their high and low points, and enjoy a fabulous experience.

An expert style and beauty team, together with a luxury treat and fantastic prizes made their experience even more memorable.

Stephanie Okereke- Linus has received several awards and nominations for her work as an actress, including the 2003 Reel Award for Best Actress and the 2006 Afro Hollywood Award for Best Actress.

She also snagged three nominations for Best Actress in leading role at the Africa Movie Academy Awards in 2005, 2009 and 2010.

She was the runner up for the Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria beauty Pageant 2002.

Share

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

APC South Africa

2019: APC South Africa Chapter inaugurates Cape Town branch

— 25th July 2018

NAN The All Progressives Congress (APC), South Africa chapter, has inaugurated its Cape Town branch as part efforts to widen the prospect of the party ahead of the 2019 general elections. Mr Bola Babarinde, the Chairman of the chapter, in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Wednesday,…

  • KEBBI

    Kebbi Police arrest Inspector’s killers, 291 suspects in one month

    — 25th July 2018

    Olanrewaju Lawal,Birnin-Kebbi The Kebbi State Police Command has arrested  a Fulani herdsman, Babuga Manu Kuaara, who killed  a Police Inspector, Umaru Danladi, attached  to Kaoje Police division, in Bagudo Local Government Area of Kebbi State. The Command also paraded 11 suspected kidnapers, ex-convicted cars syndicate, Peter James, who was caught while stealing vehicle in Birnin-Kebbi…

  • Shagari

    2019: Shagari declares interest in Sokoto governorship seat

    — 25th July 2018

    NAN Alhaji Mukhtari Shagari, former Deputy Governor of Sokoto State, on Wednesday declared intention to contest the Sokoto State governorship seat in the 2019 general elections. Shagari, former minister of water resources, contested for the seat in 2015 on the platform of the PDP, but lost to the incumbent, Aminu Tambuwal of the All Peoples…

  • TECNO

    Tecno, Dangote, Glo make list of Africa’s most admired brands

    — 25th July 2018

    Chinenye Anuforo Brand Africa, in collaboration with the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE), has compiled the top-100 best brands in Africa in their 6th annual Brand Africa 100 feature – with Africa’s best brands: Nike, Samsung, Dangote, TECNO making the top 10. The ranking which was based on a survey conducted in over 23 African countries…

  • KUKAH

    Bishop Kukah donates relief materials to Katsina flood victims

    — 25th July 2018

    Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto The Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Dioceses, Bishop Matthew Hassan Kuka,  has donated relief materials to victims of the recent flood disaster in Jibia local government area of Katsina State. The Bishop described the incident as ‘an act of God’, and stressed that nobody could adequately prepare for natural disaster hence it can…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share