Actress Stephanie Linus’ ‘Make Me Fabulous!’ reality show returns

NAN

Nollywood actress and producer Stephanie Okereke-Linus has announced the return of her reality TV show ‘Make Me Fabulous’ for the second season on Aug. 12.

The multi award winning producer of ‘Dry’ shared the news on return of the couple themed show on her Instagram page @stephanielinus on Wednesday.

Stephanie Okereke- Linus who spoke further in a statement e-mailed to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja, said that Season 2 is set to be more exciting and would detail the journeys of 13 married couples.

She said, “When I saw how much of an impact Season 1 was, I knew we had to do this again. But we did it with a twist.

READ ALSO Tecno, Dangote, Glo make list of Africa’s most admired brands

“Viewers would love the new direction the show has taken, but more importantly, we hope it touches their homes and marriages in a special way,” Stephanie Okereke- Linus added.

Sharing a montage of the show and promotional posters, Okereke-Linus wrote, “Good news people! Make Me Fabulous is coming back to your screens with a revamped season 2!.

“It promises to be exciting and fabulous. Watch out…. August 12 by 6pm on DSTV. Thanks to our wonderful partners who made this season 2 special,” she said.

The unscripted, love-filled and one-of-its-kind Reality TV Show was created by Okereke-Linus in 2015 to rekindle the spark in marriages from newlyweds to old couples.

In the very successful run of Season 1, 13 couples were treated to a lavish and luxurious experience that ignited new meaning into their relationships.

‘Make Me Fabulous’ takes couples on a journey of transformation, giving them a chance to connect without distractions.

In each episode, these couples bare their deepest challenges, share their high and low points, and enjoy a fabulous experience.

An expert style and beauty team, together with a luxury treat and fantastic prizes made their experience even more memorable.

Stephanie Okereke- Linus has received several awards and nominations for her work as an actress, including the 2003 Reel Award for Best Actress and the 2006 Afro Hollywood Award for Best Actress.

She also snagged three nominations for Best Actress in leading role at the Africa Movie Academy Awards in 2005, 2009 and 2010.

She was the runner up for the Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria beauty Pageant 2002.