– The Sun News
Latest
21st August 2018 - Actress Queen Nwokoye Welcomes Daughter
21st August 2018 - Man stabs two younger brothers to death in Delta
21st August 2018 - Biafra: BZF leader, members arrested
21st August 2018 - When Christian leaders, women’s groups shut down Uyo for Udom
21st August 2018 - Army condemns brutality of house help, moves to punish female soldier
21st August 2018 - I’ll remain in APGA – Umeh
21st August 2018 - FG to establish ERGP delivery units in six ministries
21st August 2018 - Osinbajo, Ayogu Eze  in private meeting 
21st August 2018 - The Tinubu Rhetoric – My Response, by Saraki
21st August 2018 - Ohanaeze youths vow to resist security agencies’ attack on Igbo
Home / Entertainment / Actress Queen Nwokoye Welcomes Daughter
QUEEN

Actress Queen Nwokoye Welcomes Daughter

— 21st August 2018

Nollywood actress Queen Nwokoye and her husband Oluchi Uzoma have welcomed a daughter together. Their friend actress Oma Nnadi who also just had a baby girl was the first to break the good news on her Instagram page.

READ ALSO Man stabs two younger brothers to death in Delta

Oma Nnadi: My friend I am super happy.. i.cannot keep calmoooo. Thank you lord. 💃💃💃💃.welcome to the world my Besties daughter @queennwokoye and hubby Oliiii. Enough to thank God for this year oooo. She posted

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

DELTA

Man stabs two younger brothers to death in Delta

— 21st August 2018

Paul Osuyi, Asaba Tragedy struck, on Monday, in Asaba, Delta State capital, when two younger brothers were stabbed to death allegedly by their elder brother. One of the victims identified as Kingsley Nwani was operating one of the filling stations along Summit Road in the metropolis. Kingsley was said to have died on the spot…

  • BZF

    Biafra: BZF leader, members arrested

    — 21st August 2018

    Raphael Ede, Enugu Leader of pro-Biafra group, Biafra Zionists Federation (BZF), Benjamin Onwuka was said to have been arrested yesterday, by combined team of security operatives made up of Enugu police command and Department of Security Services (DSS) in Enugu. It was gathered that the separatist leader was nabbed alongside some other members of his…

  • ARMY

    Army condemns brutality of house help, moves to punish female soldier

    — 21st August 2018

    Philip Nwosu The Nigerian Army said it has commenced investigation on alleged brutality and abuse meted out on a minor by a female soldier in Lagos. Online photos and report had shown the female soldier in camouflage, while the houses help whom she identified as her niece thoroughly beaten. But in swift reaction yesterday the…

  • VICTOR UMEH

    I’ll remain in APGA – Umeh

    — 21st August 2018

    Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha Senator representing Anambra Central District, Victor Umeh, yesterday said he will not defect to either the All Progressives Congress (APC) or the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), but would remain in the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), despite political manoeuvring in the National Assembly. Victor Umeh said his people elected him to…

  • ERGP

    FG to establish ERGP delivery units in six ministries

    — 21st August 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja. The Federal Government is set to establish delivery units in six ministries to tackle the challenges faced by investors for the effective implementation of the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP) of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration. The Ministry Delivery Units would be set up in the agriculture, transportation, industry, trade and…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share