Actress Queen Nwokoye Welcomes Daughter

Nollywood actress Queen Nwokoye and her husband Oluchi Uzoma have welcomed a daughter together. Their friend actress Oma Nnadi who also just had a baby girl was the first to break the good news on her Instagram page.

READ ALSO Man stabs two younger brothers to death in Delta

Oma Nnadi: My friend I am super happy.. i.cannot keep calmoooo. Thank you lord. .welcome to the world my Besties daughter @queennwokoye and hubby Oliiii. Enough to thank God for this year oooo. She posted