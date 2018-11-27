NAN

Nollywood actor, Emeka Ike, has commenced his campaign to contest for a seat in the House of Representatives.

Ike, 51 made the announcement on his Instagram page and shared pictures from his campaign.

The actor, who is from Imo state said he would be flying the flag of the Young Progressive Party (YPP) to represent Ideato South Federal Constituency at the Lower Chamber of the National Assembly.

“Campaign up, YPP, youth and masses friendly party. Let’s go fellow masses; YPP is changing the grassroots narrative. Youths, it’s our time,”he wrote.

“Real leaders should step out to the centre stage. Let’s sample the stuff u are made of. Not merely sharing money with no content, “he said.

Ike, who won the debut edition of the Celebrity Gulder Ultimate Search, lost the Actors Guild Association of Nigeria (AGN).

Ike had been contending with Ibinabo Fibresima for AGN leadership and the duo reached a peace agreement at the 2017 Peace and Reconciliation Conference held in Enugu.

He began contending for AGN leadership in 2005 after Ejike Asiegbu’s tenure as President.

Other entertainers, including Bankole Wellington popularly known as Banky W, and Funke Adesiyan also signified interests to run for political offices in 2019.

However, Adesiyan, who defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to All Progressives Congress, did not get the ticket of her party.