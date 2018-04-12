The Sun News
Home / World News / Actor Alex Beckett dies at 36

Actor Alex Beckett dies at 36

— 12th April 2018

Thesun.co.uk

Welsh actor, Alex Beckett, has died at the age of 36, his agent confirmed, on Thursday.

Alex was best known for his role as Barney Lumsden in the BBC’s hit series Twenty Twelve.

He also had a starring role as the same character in the show’s follow up W1A.

In a statement, Alex’s agent said: “We’re deeply saddened by the loss of Alex – a wonderful man and a hugely talented actor.

“Our thoughts are with his family and we kindly ask that their privacy be respected at this difficult time.”

The production, which was supposed to run until May 26, has cancelled all the performances this week following the news.

Donmar Warehouse issued a statement which read: “We are deeply shocked by the tragic loss of our dear friend and brilliant actor Alex Beckett, a much-loved member of The Way of the World company.

“Our thoughts are with his family and close friends at this incredibly sad time.

“Everyone at the Donmar and The Way of the World company are completely devastated by this terribly sad news.

“We have taken the decision to cancel the remaining performances this week, as a mark of respect to Alex, and to give some time to the company, who all loved Alex as a fellow actor, and a friend.”

Jessica Hynes, who played Barney’s boss Siobhan on W1A, tweeted: “Alex Beckett was a wonderful, clever, kind, brilliant person – so glad to have known him, so sad he is gone.”

Another co-star, Rufus Jones, who played David Wilkes sent his condolences.

He told his fans online: “Just hearing this awful news about Alex Beckett.

