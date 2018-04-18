The Sun News
Latest
18th April 2018 - Africa education ministers to evaluate status of SDGs
18th April 2018 - ‘Act of Treason’: Omo-Agege behind Senate mace incident
18th April 2018 - Open defecation: Carter Centre calls for effective policy against practice
18th April 2018 - Dankwambo decries high cases of child rape in Gombe
18th April 2018 - OAU Teaching Hospital union declares indefinite strike
18th April 2018 - Vice President Osinbajo presides over scanty FEC
18th April 2018 - Iran will make or buy any weapon it needs – President Rouhani
18th April 2018 - Taraba killings: Nigerian Army declares five wanted
18th April 2018 - Airlines back creation of global drone registry – IATA
18th April 2018 - BREAKING: Attack on National Assembly, unidentified men take mace
Home / Cover / National / ‘Act of Treason’: Omo-Agege behind Senate mace incident
Senate SESSION Mace Omo-Agege

‘Act of Treason’: Omo-Agege behind Senate mace incident

— 18th April 2018

Following an early morning incident in which unidentified men described as ‘hoodlums’, led by suspended Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, broke into and forcefully removed the symbol of authority of the legislature, the mace, the Nigerian Senate has responded to the events surrounding the attack with a brief statement.

The Senate, after a brief period of commotion, resumed session with the mace apparently having been retrieved, according to Senate Spokesman Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi.

The Senate statement reads:

“The Senate has resumed plenary about 15 minutes ago after coming out of an executive (closed door) session where the earlier incident of forceful removal of the mace was deliberated upon.

“The session is holding with the mace, the official symbol of authority firmly in place, and Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, presiding.

“The Senate also decided that it will get to the roots of this sad assault on democracy and an obvious act of treason which the seizure of the mace by some armed hodlums represents.

“The Senate has mandated the Inspector General of Police, Mr. Idris Kpotum Ibrahim and Director General of the State Security Services (SSS), Mallam Lawan Daura, to retrieve the mace stolen by the hoodlums within 24 hours.

“At the moment, some House of Representatives members led by Deputy Speaker. Hon. Yusuf Lasun, are in the Senate chambers in solidarity visits. The session is presently live on NTA Channel 10.

“‘We are determined to conclude all matters slated on the Order Paper for today, even if it means us sitting until 6pm’, says Ekweremadu.

Another statement, signed by Abdullahi, further related the incident and the actions taken afterwards. The action of seizing the mace is described as an act of treason, according to the Senate Spokesperson and has been referred to security agencies.

“Today, some armed hoodlums led by suspended Senator, Ovie Omo-Agege, walked into the Senate plenary and seized the symbol of authority of the Upper Legislative Chamber, the mace.

“This action is an act of treason, as it is an attempt to overthrow a branch of the Federal Government of Nigeria by force, and it must be treated as such. All Security agencies must stand on the side of due process and immediately mobilize their personnel to retrieve the mace and apprehend the mastermind and the perpetrators of this act.

“This action is also an affront on the legislature, and the Leadership of the House has come to express their support against this action.

“The Senate is now in an Executive session.

“An updated statement will be released immediately after the closed door session.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Senate SESSION Mace Omo-Agege

‘Act of Treason’: Omo-Agege behind Senate mace incident

— 18th April 2018

Following an early morning incident in which unidentified men described as ‘hoodlums’, led by suspended Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, broke into and forcefully removed the symbol of authority of the legislature, the mace, the Nigerian Senate has responded to the events surrounding the attack with a brief statement. The Senate, after a brief period of commotion, resumed session…

  • OPEN DEFECATION

    Open defecation: Carter Centre calls for effective policy against practice

    — 18th April 2018

    NAN The Carter Centre for Neglected Tropical Disease Programme for Plateau and Nasarawa has called for an effective policy of prohibiting open defecation toward eradicating schistosomiasis. Dr Abel Eigege, the Director of the centre, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Jos that schistosomiasis, also known as bilharzias, is an infectious disease…

  • DANKWAMBO decries high cases of child rape in Gombe

    Dankwambo decries high cases of child rape in Gombe

    — 18th April 2018

    Ali Abare, Gombe Governor Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo of Gombe State has decried the high prevalence of child rape in the northeastern Nigerian state, stating that more than two cases of rape are being reported daily. Dankwambo disclosed this when he had in audience the Chairperson of the International Federation of Women Lawyers, Barrister Sa’adatu Bome…

  • Dr Obinna Ogbonna addressing OAU hospital UNION

    OAU Teaching Hospital union declares indefinite strike

    — 18th April 2018

    Health activities paralysed Clement Adeyi, Osogbo Members of the Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) and Assembly of Health Care Professionals, Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife Chapter have declared an indefinite nationwide strike in protest of the Federal Government’s failure to meet their demands. Among their demands are the upward adjustment of Consolidated Health Salary Structure…

  • VICE PRESIDENT Osinbajo FEC meeting Abuja

    Vice President Osinbajo presides over scanty FEC

    — 18th April 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja Only a handful of ministers were present at Wednesday’s Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. President Muhammadu Buhari is currently in the United Kingdom for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM). At 11.02 a.m., when the meeting commenced, only 18…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share