The Sun News
Latest
18th October 2017 - Achieving a cleaner environment
18th October 2017 - The opinion poll on Anambra election
18th October 2017 - The science of scam in Nigeria
18th October 2017 - How the North will benefit from restructuring
18th October 2017 - Deplorable condition of Aso Rock Clinic
18th October 2017 - IPOB: Court orders Abaribe to produce Kanu in court or face jail
18th October 2017 - Panic in Ondo, Rivers’ schools over army vaccines
18th October 2017 - PDP:  We’re finished if we elect wrong chairman, spokesman –Jonathan
18th October 2017 - NNPC probe: Intrigues as Wamakko visits Aso Rock
18th October 2017 - 2019: I have no VP ambition –Wike
Home / Opinion / Achieving a cleaner environment

Achieving a cleaner environment

— 18th October 2017

By Rasak Musbau

THE strategic importance of a cleaner environment as a bedrock upon which development and economic prosperity rest has been an area of research well documented across the globe. Undeniably, major world cities like London, Washington, Oslo, Dublin, Paris etc. are famous because of the beauty of their sparkling clean environment. Indeed, while no one can possibly be in doubt as to the need for a clean environment, it helps to briefly talk about the most important of the benefits. The first and primary reason is for the better health of the residents and tourists. Hygienic environment helps people to stay fit and thus enhance a longer, healthier life.

Also, a cleaner city attracts more and more tourists from around the world. Historical buildings, iconic sites along with cleanliness constitute the perfect combination that attracts investors and tourists. But garbage lying here and there would be a turn off for tourists as it would disappoint them. Heaps of garbage and waste products accumulated on the roadside occupy a lot of space and thus prevent people from utilizing that space for positive ventures.

Cleaner environment is among the yardsticks for ranking cities and for attracting multinational companies. Ranking of cities is helpful in terms of employment and development opportunities. Multinational companies are attracted to set up their offices in the cities with good rankings. Avoidance of degradation is another benefit of a clean city. Plastic wastes and others are factors that degrade the quality of the environment. Nigeria is obviously lagging behind among nations with a clean environment. It is thus not surprising that it is only Lagos that has been in the ranking of 140 cities rated for world livability cities. Environment is among the criteria for ranking.

The attitude of Nigerians towards environmental sanitation is not positive as many have refused to make cleanliness a prime issue in spite of long established environmental sanitation laws, formal governmental structures to address cleaner environment issues and numerous campaigns on same.  The difficulty of Nigerians in allowing modernity and education to change their attitude toward orderliness has sadly made unclean environment a normal syndrome in our national life.

The horrible attitudes towards environmental sanitation either exhibited inadvertently or deliberately by Nigerians are highly alarming and serve as indicator of level of understanding of the significance and need for a cleaner environment. Mosquitoes, rodents, cockroaches, reptiles, cobwebs are common features in many homes, with some even taking their dirty habit to the public arena.  The fact we all know is that mosquitoes, insects and flies carry a lot of germs and bacteria in them. They are the main transmitters of diseases like chicken pox, malaria and jaundice. We do know that these mosquitoes and pests are frequently attracted to heaps of garbage and waste.

Despite the projection that about 30 states could experience flooding, it is still very common for people to create a dumping ground right beside their home or residence. Many gutters in our cities and towns are blocked due to our poor sanitation habit. It is rather awkward to see people deliberately sweeping and dumping rubbish into nearby gutters. This has continued, notwithstanding past experience of magnitude of havoc wreacked by scandalous environmental attitude when flood sacked some states.

One wonders why it is difficult for many among us to stop the habit of flinging the scrap papers, sweet wrappers, fruit skins, water sachets or other waste on the road or into the nearby gutter, rather than disposing of them properly in a bin. This communicates no other message but foolishness and disrespect for the environment. Traditionally, talks on cleaner cities often centre on the role of government, legislation and law enforcement. However, examples abound where despite availability of civilized options for waste disposal like in Lagos State, people still turn canals, streams and drainages into refuse dumping sites. Nigeria’s followership problem is also glaring looking at instances when people find it difficult to appropriately deal with their domestic waste.

Just as we lament over bad leadership and assert failure of our leaders to practise at home ideals they are exposed to when they travel abroad, we need to understand that developed nations did not get to the enviable position of having the cleanest cities in the world by  leaving the business of environmental rehabilitation to the government alone. No! It really began when their citizens began to take responsibility for their environment.

The question to discerning minds is, can Nigeria ever achieve cleaner a nation status and have many of her cities ranked among livable cities in the world? Yes. We can.  But only with a change of attitude. We need to change our attitude to environmental issues especially. A clean environment is the responsibility of every Nigerian, as everyone is a direct beneficiary of its consequences. Like famous world cities such as London, Washington, Oslo, Dublin, Paris etc, with the needed discipline and conscious determination, we could also turn most of our cities into amazing haven of cleanliness. This could begin with a simple habit of not throwing dirt in unauthorized places. It could be as simple as not urinating in public places. It could also be as simple as not patronizing illicit waste disposal agents.

To achieve a cleaner and sustainable environment in Nigeria, we have to wholly embrace the culture of tree planting and avoid all habits that mess up the environment. Also, key stakeholders such as government, non-governmental organizations, civil society and other relevant bodies must step up enlightenment campaigns on the imperative for a cleaner environment. We must understand and appreciate that just like people are instantly struck by the fresh air and serenity of Ottawa and other such beautiful cities, Nigerian cities can achieve same if we step out of our careless and carefree attitude towards the environment.

With natural disasters occurring across the world partly as a result of environmental abuse, it should be considered a wise option for everyone to have a rethink about our attitude to the environment. It is whatever we give to the environment that it gives back to us. It is that simple!

Musbau writes from Alausa, Ikeja Lagos

Post Views: 22
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalise your PROSTATE issues here!!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

IPOB: Court orders Abaribe to produce Kanu in court or face jail

— 18th October 2017

From Godwin Tsa, Abuja A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has ordered Senator Eyninnaya Abaribe and two others standing as sureties for the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, to produce him in court or forfeit their N100 million bail bonds/face jail terms. Kanu’s whereabouts is yet to be…

  • Panic in Ondo, Rivers’ schools over army vaccines

    — 18th October 2017

    From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure, Tony John, Port Harcourt and Linus Oota, Lafia Panic and anxiety, yesterday, enveloped Akure, the Ondo State capital and Port Harcourt, Rivers State over rumours of killer innoculation by some unidentified persons in Army uniform, as parents rushed to withdraw their children from schools before the official closing hours. The wild…

  • PDP:  We’re finished if we elect wrong chairman, spokesman –Jonathan

    — 18th October 2017

    From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja Former President Goodluck Jonathan has said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will be in serious trouble if it elects the wrong people as national chairman and spokesman in its forthcoming convention. He stated this, yesterday, when he received a  national chairmanship aspirant, Chief Raymond Dokpesi, in his Abuja residence. Jonathan said…

  • NNPC probe: Intrigues as Wamakko visits Aso Rock

    — 18th October 2017

     Senate suspends hearing on Kachikwu’s letter A high-level intrigue appears to have enveloped Senate probe of allegations Minister of State for Petroleum, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu, leveled against Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), with the suspension of a schedule public hearing. The Senate panel, raised to probe Kachikwu’s August 20, 2017…

  • 2019: I have no VP ambition –Wike

    — 18th October 2017

    Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has disociated himself from posters in Abuja, which insinuated he is bidding for the vice president position in the 2019 presidential poll. The governor urged Nigerians to disregard the posters which he described as “handiwork of mischief makers.” In an October 17, 2017 statement by his Special Assistant on…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share