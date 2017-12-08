The Sun News
Latest
8th December 2017 - Achievements of Happiness ministry’ll shock critics –Okorocha
8th December 2017 - Kanu’s family demands return of property taken away by Army
8th December 2017 - PDP chair: I’m still in the race, says Ladoja
8th December 2017 - PDP national chair: Atiku woos IBB
8th December 2017 - Fuel queues: Normalcy returns to Lagos, Abuja to ease weekend
8th December 2017 - NJC sacks Justice Ademola, one other
8th December 2017 - Plateau PDP chairman, son, four others kidnapped
8th December 2017 - Economy wreckers jostling for 2019 –Buhari
8th December 2017 - Fresh fuel crisis looms as PENGASSAN threatens nationwide strike
8th December 2017 - 2019 presidency: Ohanaeze gives conditions for Igbo support
Home / Cover / National / Achievements of Happiness ministry’ll shock critics –Okorocha

Achievements of Happiness ministry’ll shock critics –Okorocha

— 8th December 2017

Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, has said achievements of the new Ministry of Happiness and Purpose Fulfilment will shock critics of his administration.

Okorocha said the achievements of the ministry will be so amazing, that critics of the initiative will regret to have drawn the curtain for the new ministry even before it takes off.

This was even as the governor said former governor of the state, Ikedi Ohakim and the 2015 Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Emeka Ihedioha are least qualified to criticise any of his policies or programmes.

His Chief Press Secretary, Sam Onwuemeodo, in a statement, yesterday, said: “Okorocha is a man of ideas who thinks about the present and the generations yet unborn. He does not misfire on any issue, the attendant criticisms notwithstanding. When the new ministry begins to bear the expected fruits, the accolades will envelop the early criticisms.

 “We accept all the criticisms in good faith and commend the critics. That is what makes the society dynamic and our democracy juicy. The truth is that, the new ministry is not an accidental discharge but, a well-thought out idea that will benefit Imo people, in particular, and all men and women of goodwill in general. We only ask the critics to give us time. 

“Some people have also talked about Jacob Zuma’s statue as a referenced case. The criticisms that greeted the statue were all anchored on the corruption allegations against the South African president. Yet, the fact remains that the man is still the president of that country. He has neither been sentenced to imprisonment nor impeached following these corruption claims.

“We also want to let the public know that Ohakim and Ihedioha are not qualified to criticise Okorocha on any policy or programme. Ohakim was governor for four years and has no achievement to his credit. “

And that administration could only be associated with the flogging of citizens, including a priest. Today, Owerri has 12 lane roads, three tunnels, two fly-overs, five in-land roads, four pedestrian bridges, streetlights and befitting structures, courtesy of Okorocha.

“Chief Ihedioha was in the House of Representatives for 12 years and ended up being the deputy speaker but could not fix the only market called Nkwo-Mbutu in his ward, Mbutu, and all the Niger Delta Development Commission projects that have developed K-legs in the state are directly or indirectly linked to him.

“That was the reason he could only extract victory in the three local governments of Mbaise where he comes from, with INEC, and all the federal agencies fully behind him during the 2015 election.

 

“Rochas has more than 1,000 completed and verifiable projects located in various parts of the state. His achievements have surpassed the achievements of all those who had governed the state before him put together. Anybody with contrary claim should come forward with his facts or verifiable claims.

“We also want to use this opportunity to reiterate that the Imo State government is not owing workers’ salary. The government has been up to date in the payment of salaries.

“On the issue of pension, the government has also shown interest and commendable commitment to the payment. In December 2016, the government cleared all arrears of pension and began monthly payment this year. The government has only few months to clear and is not leaving any stone unturned to ensure that the few outstanding months are also cleared. We stand to be challenged on all our claims.”

 

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Only Way Left For The Average Nigerian to End Money Worries

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Achievements of Happiness ministry’ll shock critics –Okorocha

— 8th December 2017

Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, has said achievements of the new Ministry of Happiness and Purpose Fulfilment will shock critics of his administration. Okorocha said the achievements of the ministry will be so amazing, that critics of the initiative will regret to have drawn the curtain for the new ministry even before it takes off….

  • Kanu’s family demands return of property taken away by Army

    — 8th December 2017

    From Okey Sampson, Aba   Family of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has, again, called on the Nigerian Army to return the property its personnel carted away from their home at Afaraukwu, Umuahia, Abia State. Soldiers, who were on a special operation in the South East code-named Python Dance…

  • PDP chair: I’m still in the race, says Ladoja

    — 8th December 2017

    • Adeniran: I’m ready for the convention From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja and Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan Former governor of Oyo State, Senator Rashidi Ladoja, has declared he has not backed out of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) national chairmanship race. He spoke through his media aide, Lanre Latinwo,  yesterday, against the backdrop of reports that he…

  • PDP national chair: Atiku woos IBB

    — 8th December 2017

    • Lobby for Adeniran’s chairmanship intensifies, Ladoja, Dokpesi press on • Support base for Secondus widens, as South East cues in From John Adams, Minna and Remi Adefulu Barely 48 hours to the make-or-break National Convention of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), returnee and former vice president, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, yesterday met with former military…

  • Fuel queues: Normalcy returns to Lagos, Abuja to ease weekend

    — 8th December 2017

    From Uche Usim (Abuja) and Adewale Sanyaolu Five days after long queues of motorists surfaced again in petrol stations across the country, normalcy seems to have returned to Lagos as majority of the filling stations visited by Daily Sun yesterday, were seen dispensing fuel showing the supply situation has improved. The latest development may not…

Archive

December 2017
S M T W T F S
« Nov    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share