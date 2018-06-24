The Sun News
Latest
24th June 2018 - Account for N16.7 bn IGR, PDP tells Fayemi
24th June 2018 - Obasanjo visits Bode George 20 years after silent feud
24th June 2018 - Herdsmen kill 42 in fresh Plateau attack
24th June 2018 - No More Establishment Of Higher Institutions -Okowa
24th June 2018 - Budget; PANDEF Rejects Reduction Of Maritime University Grants
24th June 2018 - 320 soldiers drop their weapons, retire from military
24th June 2018 - ‘Game of Thrones’ stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie tie the knot
24th June 2018 - Nsukka Chambers of Commerce partners with CBN to boost Agricultural production
24th June 2018 - Oshiomole will lead us to Victory: Cairo Ojougboh
24th June 2018 - Create your own tsunami
Home / National / Account for N16.7 bn IGR, PDP tells Fayemi

Account for N16.7 bn IGR, PDP tells Fayemi

— 24th June 2018

The Ekiti State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has asked former Governor Kayode Fayemi to account for N16.7 billion his administration under declared as Internally-Generated Revenue (IGR) from 2010 to 2014.

The party said this has become necessary since Fayemi said his administration was raking in an average of N600 million monthly as IGR and which totals N7.2 billion yearly, while the figures his administration gave to the National Bureau of Statistics, the Federal Ministry of Finance, the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation among others did not tally with Fayemi’s claim.
The party spoke in Ado-Ekiti yesterday through the State Chairman, Barrister Gboyega Oguntuase.
“Records in the above offices show that in 2011, the IGR of the state was N2.5 billion which translated to about N207 million monthly. Leaving a balance of N4.7 billion going by Fayemi’s claim. In 2012, it was N3.8 billion which meant it was an average of N306 million monthly and that was the highest figure his administration recorded. It also left a balance of N3.4 billion.
” In 2013, it was N2.3 billion an average of N198 million monthly and it left a balance of N4.9 billion. In 2014, it was N3.5 billion an average of N299 million monthly. It left a balance of N3.7 billion. The total balance yet unaccounted for going by Fayemi’s claim is N16.7 billion in four years. The figures for 2012 and 2014 were high because that was when he got the first and second tranche of the N25 billion he borrowed from the Capital Market.
“Since Fayemi is claiming that he raised the IGR to N600 million monthly which should be about N7.2 billion in a year, it means his administration under declared its IGR and he should tell Ekiti people were the remaining funds are. For instance, in 2012, when he recorded the highest figure of N3.8 billion, it meant the sum of N3.4 billion did not reflect.
” Logically, it means that Fayemi under declared the revenue coming to the state. He has many questions to answer from the good people of the state who want to know how their commonwealth is spent. Apart from squandering the bogus allocations, excess crude oil money, grants, other numerous releases, loans obtained from the Capital Market and commercial banks, Fayemi also misappropriated the IGR,” he said.
Oguntuase explained that since the administration of Governor Ayodele Fayose came on board, the IGR so far generated could also be ascertained.
“For the purpose of transparency that the PDP-led government is known for, these are the details. In 2015, we generated N3.3 billion which amounted to an average of N283 monthly. In 2016, it was N2.9 billion an average of N241 million monthly. The year was when the challenge about salary payment was high and our main source of IGR is Pay As You Earn (PAYE) which is deducted from workers salaries.
” In 2017, it increased to N3.8 billion an average of N306 million monthly. We have nothing to hide, it is Fayemi that has to tell the people of the state what he did with their money,” he added.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Account for N16.7 bn IGR, PDP tells Fayemi

— 24th June 2018

The Ekiti State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has asked former Governor Kayode Fayemi to account for N16.7 billion his administration under declared as Internally-Generated Revenue (IGR) from 2010 to 2014. The party said this has become necessary since Fayemi said his administration was raking in an average of N600 million monthly as…

  • Obasanjo visits Bode George 20 years after silent feud

    — 24th June 2018

    In an historic, passion-filled reunion, former President Olusegun Obasanjo paid a condolence visit to Chief Bode George Saturday morning on the recent loss of his son. In the eight years of Obasanjo’s administration, Chief Bode George was effectively his alter ego, his most intimate confidant who was a storm trooper in the toughest period of…

  • Herdsmen kill 42 in fresh Plateau attack

    — 24th June 2018

     Gyang Bere, Jos No fewer than 42 persons were killed on Saturday night when Fulani herdsmen unleash terror on Gana Ropp and Gashis villages of Barkin-Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State. Daily Sun gathered that the planned attacks which took place at about 8:30pm simultaneously in Gashis and Gana ropp left many dead and several others inflicted gunshots…

  • No More Establishment Of Higher Institutions -Okowa

    — 24th June 2018

    Ben Dunno, Warri Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has declared that his administration would not embark on the establishment of higher institutions in state until most of the courses offered by those already existing are duly recognized by the regulatory bodies. The governor who made the declaration in Burutu Town, Burutu Local Government Area…

  • Budget; PANDEF Rejects Reduction Of Maritime University Grants

    — 24th June 2018

    Ben Dunno, Warri The Pan Niger Delta Forum, (PANDEF) has described as unacceptable the reduction made from the 5billion naira initially approved for the take off of the Maritime University,  Okerenkoko, Warri South Local Government Area, by the National Assembly in the 2018 Appropriation Act. It has therefore called for the immediate reversal of the…

Archive

June 2018
S M T W T F S
« May    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share