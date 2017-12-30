The Sun News
Latest
30th December 2017 - Obaseki signs Edo’s N150bn 2018 budget into law
30th December 2017 - Account for $16.8b NLNG dividends, NEITI tells NNPC
30th December 2017 - African Union probes IPOB’s complaint against FG
30th December 2017 - Buhari appoints 209 chairmen, 1,258 board members
30th December 2017 - How I wooed Joke Silva –Olu Jacobs
30th December 2017 - Gratitude is an attitude
30th December 2017 - The importance of being a good dad
30th December 2017 - BEING A MOM: How to teach children respect for elders
30th December 2017 - Finding Home: Grass is never greener on the other side
30th December 2017 - BEHOLD OUR YULETIDE ‘HAMPERS’ FROM GOD
Home / Business / Business Week / Account for $16.8b NLNG dividends, NEITI tells NNPC

Account for $16.8b NLNG dividends, NEITI tells NNPC

— 30th December 2017

Says Nigeria’s revenue dropped to $24.8bn in 2015

From Uche Usim, Abuja

The Nigerian Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) has tasked the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) to fully account for $16.8 billion dividends derived from the Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG). 

The agency also urged the Federal Government to ensure the proper metering of oil facilities and the recovery of $3.7 billion outstanding revenues from the sector.

The Executive Secretary of NEITI, Waziri Adio, who made the appeal while commenting on the agency’s 2015 oil and gas industry audit report also revealed that Nigeria’s oil and gas revenues plunged from $54.5 billion in 2014 and $24.8 billion in 2015, while oil production fell from 798 million barrels in 2014 to 776 million in 2015.

Adio, in the report, noted that while NNPC has always confirmed receipt of the payments, it has never shown evidence of remittance to either the Federal Government or to the Federation Account.

“NNPC maintains that it has authorization from the presidency to hold the dividends in trust and utilize as directed by the government. NEITI recommends that NNPC should provide documentary evidence of the authorization to hold the money in trust and to give account of the expenditure from and the status of the $16.8 billion collected in 16 years”, he said in the report.

The report further disclosed that the total outstanding revenue from the sector as at 2015 was $3.7 billion and N80 billion, while losses stood at $2.2 billion and N60 billion. He revealed that non-reconciled revenues amounted to N317 billion.

“Beyond providing a snapshot of what transpired in 2015, this report reveals money to be recovered, leakages to be blocked, and urgent reforms to be undertaken,” Adio stated, adding that the most critical take-away was the need to expedite, expand and sustain reforms in the sector. 

Post Views: 0
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Obaseki signs Edo’s N150bn 2018 budget into law

— 30th December 2017

The Governor of Edo State, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has signed the state’s 2018 appropriation bill as passed by the Edo State House of Assembly, into law. At the signing ceremony in Government House, Benin City, on Friday, Obaseki said the speedy passage of the appropriation bill was remarkable as it shows the harmony between the…

  • Account for $16.8b NLNG dividends, NEITI tells NNPC

    — 30th December 2017

    • Says Nigeria’s revenue dropped to $24.8bn in 2015 From Uche Usim, Abuja The Nigerian Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) has tasked the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) to fully account for $16.8 billion dividends derived from the Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG).  The agency also urged the Federal Government to ensure the proper metering…

  • Buhari appoints 209 chairmen, 1,258 board members

    — 30th December 2017

    President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed 209 board chairmen and 1,258 board members on Friday, according to a statement from the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation. This is obviously his largest set of appointments since assuming office. According to the statement, the president “approved the constitution of the Governing Boards of…

  • Former Kebbi Gov, deputy, others defect to APC

    — 30th December 2017

    A former Kebbi governor, Alhaji Sa’idu Dakingari and his deputy, Alhaji Ibrahim Aliyu, on Friday defected to All Progressives Congress (APC) from PDP. Other top PDP members that defected to the APC included the former Secretary to the state government, Alhaji Rabiu Kamba, former member House of Representatives, Alhaji Sani Kalgo, Abdullahi Dan-Alkali, Alhaji Haruna…

  • Four suspected notorious robbers nabbed in Ogun

    — 30th December 2017

    FROM LAIDE RAHEEM, ABEOKUTA Police in Ogun State on Friday arrested four suspected armed robbers who have been terrorizing residents and commuters along Sagamu-Ijebu-Ode axis of the Sagamu-Benin expressway. The suspects, who were members of a deadly armed robbery gang, were arrested by the police around 11.30p.m at the Odogbolu junction of the expressway. In…

(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
window._taboola = window._taboola || []; _taboola.push({ mode: 'thumbnails-rr', container: 'taboola-right-rail-article-thumbnails', placement: 'Right Rail Article Thumbnails', target_type: 'mix' });

Archive

December 2017
S M T W T F S
« Nov    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello

Share