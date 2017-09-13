The Sun News
Latest
13th September 2017 - Accolades as ex-beauty queen float school in Abuja 
13th September 2017 - My boyfriend loves what I do, says female mechanic
13th September 2017 - Anambra: APC appeal panel submits report to NWC
13th September 2017 - Anambra guber: Don’t blackmail panel, youth group tells Nwoye
13th September 2017 - 2 killed, scores wounded as soldiers, IPOB clash in Rivers
13th September 2017 - Nigeria’s aviation industry, world’s most hostile –Senate
13th September 2017 - Aiteo Vice Chairman denies link with Diezani
13th September 2017 - Buhari commissions N20bn Olam poultry, feed mill in Kaduna
13th September 2017 - How Nigeria can generate 1800MW from wind –Don
13th September 2017 - Airport concession: Stakeholders kick against cherry-picking model
Home / Abuja Metro / Accolades as ex-beauty queen float school in Abuja 

Accolades as ex-beauty queen float school in Abuja 

— 13th September 2017

By Fred Ezeh

The quiet and serene neighborhood of Bama Street, Kubwa, Abuja, was held down last weekend. But it was for a good reason.  The  high and mighty gathered to witness the official opening of a new private basic education school called Diamond Scholars Royal Academy.

All roads to the school  witnessed an unprecedented traffic. Sleek and  Sport Utility Vehicles (SUVs) conveyed  dignitaries from diverse callings who were on hand  to celebrate with the founder of the school, ex-beauty queen, Joy Osomiamhe-Onumajuru.

The presence of her family members, friends, colleagues, beauty queens and other well wishers were conspicuous, even as photographers struggled to capture the memorable event for posterity.

The arrival of the Catholic Priest of St. Luke, Kubwa, Rev. Fr. Innocent Jooji, signaled the commencement of the unveiling. He appreciated God for the life and vision of the proprietress who he described as a committed follower of God and a dedicated Catholic, hence the Grace of God for such a legacy.

He prayed for God’s protection and guidance on the proprietress and management, even as he handed over the school to God, with assurance that God and His angels have taken over the security and operations of the school, and won’t hesitate to unleash His anger on anyone that might try to sabotage the effort of the proprietress.

Chairman of the occasion, Mike Okiro, was impressed with the determination of the proprietress to contribute to human development through the provision of a formidable platform for the acquisition of quality and affordable education.

Okiro, a former Inspector General of Police and Chairman, Police Service Commission (PSC), expressed conviction on the capability of the ex-beauty queen to unleash her academic potentials and prowess on the children that would come under her care.

He encouraged her to be identified with a particular standard and maintain such in order to retain the trust and confidence of parents that would entrust the academic destiny of their children in her care.

The founder of the school and ex beauty queen said that inspiration for the school was born of her passion to provide quality education for children of the middle and low class families, giving them a  platform to realize their God given potentials. 


She informed the parents of a unique curriculum that would inculcate British and Nigerian education on the children, thus making of them global citizens that would provide solutions to world political, economic, security and other challenges.

She encouraged parents to entrust their children in their care, as plans have been concluded for the unprecedented transformation, academically and otherwise, in the lives of their children in no distant time.

Her close friend, Irene Onwuka, who was also an ex-beauty queen donated 50 pairs of male and female sandals, 300 moral instructional books and other items that would aid teaching and learning in the school. 

Post Views: 2
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To normalize Your Blood sugar in 21 days for life, Click here!!!

Turn your wordpress blog to customize mobile App for N15,000. Click Here

For business trainings, skill acquisition, start-up financing, join Millionaires Academy

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Anambra: APC appeal panel submits report to NWC

— 13th September 2017

…Dismiss Uba’s petition  -Madu From Romanus  Ugwu, Abuja The All Progressives Congress (APC) Anambra governorship primary appeal committee submitted its report to the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) yesterday. While submitting the report to the party’s National Organising Secretary, Senator Ostia Izunaso, at the party’s national secretariat, the committee’s secretary, Dr. Nosa Aladeselu, revealed that…

  • Anambra guber: Don’t blackmail panel, youth group tells Nwoye

    — 13th September 2017

    By Chinelo Obogo A group affiliated with the All Progressives Congress (APC), Concerned Anambra Youths, has accused the Anambra governorship candidate of the party, Tony Nwoye, of attempting to blackmail the party’s primary Appeal Committee. In a statement signed by the president of the group, Nonso Ojukwu, he said Nwoye’s recent statement accusing the committee…

  • 2 killed, scores wounded as soldiers, IPOB clash in Rivers

    — 13th September 2017

    •Tension in Aba over row From Tony John, Port Harcourt and Okey Sampson, Aba Two persons were feared dead and scores  wounded, yesterday,  when supporters of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB)  and  soldiers clashed in Oyigbo, capital of Oyigbo Local Government Area of Rivers State. Daily Sun gathered that the clash started at the…

  • Nigeria’s aviation industry, world’s most hostile –Senate

    — 13th September 2017

    From Fred Itua, Abuja  The Senate yesterday listed Nigeria’s aviation sector as one of the most hostile environments in the world. This was even as some unemployed pilots in the country have cried out to the red chamber to bail them out of joblessness through legislations that will turn the sector around. Senate’s assessment of…

  • Aiteo Vice Chairman denies link with Diezani

    — 13th September 2017

    By Adewale Sanyaolu The Executive Chairman of Aiteo Group, Mr. Benedict Peters, has denied buying property and luxury furnishings for the former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Mrs. Diezani Alison-Madueke, in return for contracts from the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC). A statement by the Senior Manager, Corporate Communications, Aiteo Group, Mr. Ndiana-Abasi Matthew, quoted Peters…

Archive

September 2017
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share