Accidental shooting : Bayelsa Police arrest, release Jonathan's nephew

Accidental shooting : Bayelsa Police arrest, release Jonathan’s nephew

— 31st October 2017

From: Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Bayelsa State Police Command has released a nephew of former President Goodluck Jonathan, Mr. Oguanisi Akpusu, who was arrested over an alleged shooting of two people during a masquerade festival at Emeyal community, Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

The Police are also mulling on a blanket ban on the use of firearms of any kind during festivals in communities to avoid accidental shooting of people.

Police Commissioner, Mr. Asuquo Amba, who shed light over the incident during a press briefing to parade suspected armed robbers, kidnappers and cultists said though investigations showed that the shooting was “accidental”, the victims of the accidents sustained gun shots to their legs and thigh.

According to him, Akpusu who was part of the ongoing masquerade festival in E meyal community shot allegedly shot two people and was arrested by Policemen attached to the Kolo Divisional Police and the case was moved to the serious crime unit of the State Police Command in Yenagoa.

“Preliminary Investigations‎ showed that it is a case of accidental discharge at a masquerade in Emeyal area of Ogbia Local Government. The victims are being taking care of by the culprit and the Ogbia people. It may have been a mistake.”

‎He, however, expressed serious concern over the rising cases of illegal possession of firearms in some parts of Yenagoa with huge haul of firearms recovered from suspects in violent crimes in some parts of the State.

Amba explained that a total of four locally made revolver pistols and two pump actions with one 7.62mm live ammunition, twenty 9mm live ammunition and 30 rounds of AAA cartridges were recovered between September and October 2017‎.

While parading parading 96 suspects arrested over alleged involvement in cases of armed robbery, Kidnapping, unlawful possession of firearms, cultism and indecent consumption of dangerous drugs by teenagers in the state, he said the state Police Command would ensure strict compliance with the regulations on the sales and consumption of alcohol.

 

