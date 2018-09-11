– The Sun News
Access WhatsApp Banking goes live

11th September 2018

The days of brick and mortar banking are fast becoming a thing of the past as Access Bank keeps its tradition of breaking new boundaries of innovation with its latest offering, Access WhatsApp Banking.

A statement from the bank explains that through the platform, customers can perform transactions such as; Account Opening, Transfers between Access Bank accounts, Own account transfers, BVN display, Balance Enquiry and Payday loan requests.

Designed to provide customers with easy and reliable banking transactions, the WhatsApp banking service allows users to automate most parts of the banking experience, providing customers the ease of remote banking with the efficiency of the best personnel and the intimacy of a customized experience.

“Access Bank continues to keep the pace as a leader in the digital banking revolution in Nigeria, with the launch of banking services on WhatsApp – one of the largest social media platforms. This is yet another innovative way to connect customers to the plethora of services and banking options available to them from the comfort of their mobile phones.” said Ade Bajomo, its Executive Director, IT & Retail Operations.

“Now Access Bank is bringing banking closer to its growing customers by leveraging on the WhatsApp Application. We are excited to see the rate at which the service is being adopted and we can’t wait to see more of our customers enjoy the experience,” he added.

Access WhatsApp banking is a non-intrusive service which does not require users to download a new application or use extra data to access the options available. It works with the existing WhatsApp application and can be used immediately.

