Access Bank wins Euromoney’s Best Commercial Banking Capabilities award

Access Bank Plc has emerged winner of the ‘Best Commercial Banking Capabilities’ award by Euromoney, a leading global financial publication.

The prestigious award was presented to Herbert Wigwe, the bank’s Group Managing Director/CEO at the Euromoney Private Banking Awards 2018, which held at the Landmark in Marylebone, London, last Thursday. The awards are the most prestigious in the growing area of wealth management and cover over 60 countries each year, as well as global and regional awards.

Euromoney in its recently released results of the annual Private Banking and Wealth Management Survey noted that Access Bank’s Commercial Banking Capabilitiesshowed significant improvement within the past year. The award is given to honour firms that have proven to be leading providers of exceptional commercial banking services and have also shown outstanding contribution to the banking sector.

The annual Private Banking and Wealth Management Survey is the industry’s leading barometer of the world’s best service and product providers to the world’s wealthy. The survey provides a qualitative review of the best services in private banking, by region and by areas of service. It is an informative guide for high net worth individuals on the range of professional wealth management service providers that are available.