Access Bank offers instant jobs to 51 Gombe varsity first class graduates

Ali Abare, Gombe

Access Bank Plc has offered automatic employment to 51 first class graduates from the Gombe State University.

Managing Director (MD) Chief Executive Officer of the bank, Mr. Herbert Wigwe, made the offer while responding on behalf of three other eminent Nigerians who were also conferred with the honorary doctorate degrees of the university during its 6th, 7th, 8th and 9th combined convocation on Saturday in Gombe.

Wigwe emphasized that Access Bank is willing to offer the graduates automatic employment if they would accept.

The banking chief, who was conferred with the honorary doctorate degree of administration, commended the university for this remarkable achievement, adding that in spite of the prevailing security challenges in the region, the Gombe State government had done a remarkable job by putting up infrastructure in the institution even with lean resources.

He also congratulated the graduates for the feat they achieved in their academic pursuits and assured them that with perseverance, they will have a great future ahead of them.

“A journey of a thousand miles begins with a step, it may take some of you several years after graduating to settle but do not despair, pursue your dreams, you will excel,” he said.

The other three eminent Nigerians who were conferred with the honorary doctorate degrees were Hajiya Amina Muhammad, Deputy Secretary General of the United Nations, Dr. Christopher Kolade, former Nigerian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, and Emir of Gombe, Dr. Abubakar Shehu Abubakar who doubles as Chancellor of the institution.

At the convocation ceremony, a total number of 3,958 students graduated in various first-degree courses as well as postgraduate programmes of the university.