Access Bank grows earnings N459bn, proposes 40 kobo dividend

22nd March 2018 - MAN, Oron explains arrest of staff of academy
22nd March 2018 - Mass sack looms in oil sector over union picketing
22nd March 2018 - FDI: American firm boosts Nigeria’s efforts in solar energy
22nd March 2018 - Customs, cabals killing tomato farmers –TOGAN
22nd March 2018 - FCMB empowers SMEs, YEDP in Abia
22nd March 2018 - Whistle blowing: FG recovers N9.2bn
22nd March 2018 - Corruption: Task force rates Nigeria low on intra-regional trade
22nd March 2018 - Oma Oreh 08152059712
22nd March 2018 - NEMA: Devt partners withdrew 85% funding support –DG
Omodele Adigun

Access Bank Plc has announced a 20 per cent leap in its earnings to N459.1billion for 2017, just as it is proposing a final dividend of 40 kobo after paying 25 kobo final dividend.

These are part of the highlights of its audited results for the full year ended December 31, 2017 released to the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) on Wednesday.

The bank explained in a statement that the earnings represents an increase of 20 percent over the N381.3 billion recorded in the same period in 2016.

Details of the results show that gross earnings in interest income rose by a 29 per cent to N319.9 billion in 2017, from N247.2 billion in 2016, while net interest income grew by 17 percent from N163,452 billion in 2017, from N139,148 billion in the comparative period of 2016. Similarly, Non-Interest Income grew 4 percent to N139.1billion, in  2017 from N133.4 billion in 2016, leading to an 11 percent increase in the Group’s operating income to N302,596 billion in FY 2017, from N272,605 billion in 2016 financial year( FY).

The growth in the Group’s earnings is underlined by an expansion in its core business, on the back of an enhanced asset book. Loans and advances grew 11 percent to N2,064 trillion in 2017, from N1,855 trillion in December 2016.

Total assets grew 18 percent to N4,102 trillion in December 2017, from N3,484 trillion in the corresponding period in 2016. Additionally, the Group recorded an increase of 13 percent in Shareholder returns of N515 billion in December 2017, from N454 billion in the corresponding period in 2016.

Although the Group posted significant growth in earnings, the adverse lingering effects of the macro on asset quality in the industry led to the Bank taking prudent provisions in the course of the year, thereby dampening profitability, as Profit before tax declined 11 percent to N80.1 billion in FY 2017 from N90.3 billion in FY 2016. Nonetheless, Access Bank’s fundamentals remain strong and the Group remains poised for sustainable growth in the coming periods.

Latest

  • MAN, Oron explains arrest of staff of academy

    — 22nd March 2018

    Isaac Anumihe  Following the uproar that trailed the  arrest of some staff of Maritime Academy of Nigeria (MAN), Oron, the management of the troubled institute yesterday gave explanations on the controversial  arrest,  saying that the workers engaged in document peddling and sharp practices. In a statement, the management  maintained  that in the event of implementing…

  • Mass sack looms in oil sector over union picketing

    — 22nd March 2018

    Adewale Sanyaolu Thousands of oil workers may soon be thrown into the labour market as the disagreement between the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association (PENGASSAN) and petroleum industry service firms gets messier,Daily Sun has learnt At the centre of the crisis is the unabated picketing of indigenous oil service over alleged refusal of…

  • FDI: American firm boosts Nigeria’s efforts in solar energy

    — 22nd March 2018

    Bimbola Oyesola American firm, Trojan Battery Company is boosting Nigeria’s drive for effective and efficient alternate power supply with the  introduction of a Deep -Cycle Solar, AGM. The 90 years old global  company which worth over $500 million said the deep-cycle solar batteries is developed to address the present problem associated with the existing batteries…

  • Customs, cabals killing tomato farmers –TOGAN

    — 22nd March 2018

    Steve Agbota The Tomato Growers Association of Nigeria (TOGAN) has accused officials of the Federal Ministry of Finance and Nigeria Customs Services (NCS) for partnering with cabals in the tomato industry to kill local farmers. The association, which comprises 47 million members has incurred N10 billion loss as a result of the partnership between the government’s agencies…

