Access Bank appoints executive director

Access Bank Plc has announced the appointment of Ms. Hadiza Ambursa as the executive director, commercial banking, North.

      Ambursa is a thoroughbred banking professional with an outstanding record of achievements. Until her recent appointment, she was general  manager and group head, commercial banking, North, and a non-executive director in Access Bank (Gambia) Limited.

Ambursa has over 20 years’ banking experience from Guaranty Trust Bank and Access Bank, covering transaction services, public sector, commercial banking and corporate finance.   

Prior to joining Access Bank in 2003,  she was  a  relationship manager, public sector, at Guaranty Trust Bank.

She graduated with a B.Sc in political science from the University of Jos in 1991 and obtained an M.A in Law and Diplomacy in 1996 from the same university. She subsequently attended the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, where she bagged an MBA in 2009.   

She has attended several executive management programmes in leading institutions, including Harvard Business School.

Her appointment has been approved by the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Commenting on the appointment, Mrs. Mosun Belo-Olusoga, the chairman of Access Bank, said: “We are very delighted to welcome Ms. Ambursa on the board of Access Bank. She brings on board a very deep banking industry and boardroom experience relevant to our bank. 

“Her appointment will no doubt improve   our quest to become the world’s most respected African bank.”

