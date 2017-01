As you read this piece, top comedian, Acapella is gearing up for the fifth edition of his annual comedy show, Comedy Goes To Church which holds on February 28 at David Christian Center, Amuwo Odofin, Lagos.

The Imo State born rib-cracker has promised to make this year’s event more exciting compared to previous editions as it will attract celebrities and feature a raffle draw. Previous editions have featured big names like Helen Paul, Seyi Law, Yaw, Elenu, MC Shakara, Gordons, and Humble Smith.

Acapella hit the limelight after winning the third edition of AY’s Open Mic Challenge.