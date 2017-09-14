Academics, politicians, others gather in Osun to discuss S’ West future 

The Sun News
— 14th September 2017

From: Chinelo Obogo

The South-West participation in national governance would be the focus of a one-day conference in Osogbo, the Osun State capital, on Friday.

The confab, organised by the Urban Media Ltd, in conjunction with the Osun State Government, according to a release by the organisers, would be chaired by a former governor of the state, Bisi Akande.

The organisers further said the conference would bring together scholars, journalists, politicians, Labour, human rights activists and other stakeholders, to appraise the journey so far.

Among the lead speakers is Prof. Mobolaji Aluko, public intellectual, former professor of Chemical Engineering at Howard University, USA and pioneer vice chancellor at Federal University Otuoke, Bayelsa State.  He speaks on the first theme: “The South-west in national governance: an appraisal of the first two years”.

Dr. Charles Aina, Director-General of the Osun Office of Economic Development and Partnerships, would speak on the second theme: “From Osun to Abuja: investing in social infrastructure in a recession.”  His office runs the schools feeding policy, a programme pioneered by the state but now running as pilot in 14 states, after its national adoption by the Muhammadu Buhari’s presidency.

Sen. Olubunmi Adetunmbi, a Development Economist and Ekiti North senator from 2011-2015, would speak on the third theme: “Federalising political parties to conform with local needs,” a topic, the organizers say, was included to stimulate ideas on how to reform the Nigerian political party system, comatose since the Babangida old breed-new breed experimentation of 1991.

To chair the three panel of discussions at the confab, are Prof. W. Alade Fawole, of the Department of International Relations, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Mr. Adekanmi Ademiluyi, a former chairman, Editorial Board of Daily Independent Newspaper and Mr. Kayode Komolafe, deputy managing director, This Day Newspaper.

The panel discussants are top academics and journalists: Dr. Bisi Olawunmi, Bowen University, Iwo, Dr. Harry Olufunwa, Federal University, Ado-Ekiti, Mr. Sanya Oni, Editorial Page editor, The Nation Newspaper, Mr. Ismail Omipidan, Political Editor,  The Sun Newspaper, Dr. Emmanuel Oladesu, Political Editor, The Nation Newspaper and Mr. Sulaiman Salawudeen, the Ekiti Correspondent for New Telegraph Newspapers.

