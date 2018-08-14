– The Sun News
AC Milan sign Chelsea midfielder Bakayoko on loan
Bakayoko

AC Milan sign Chelsea midfielder Bakayoko on loan

— 14th August 2018

NAN

AC Milan have signed midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko from Chelsea on loan with the option to make the move permanent at the end of the season, the two clubs said on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old player has joined the Italian top-flight club for a reported loan fee of five million euros (4.5 million pounds).

The fee could rise by 35 million euros if AC Milan decide to make his move permanent.

The Rennes youth product, capped once by France, moved to the English Premier League club last year from French side Monaco, which he joined in 2014.

Bakayoko made 29 league appearances last season, scoring two goals.

