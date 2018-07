Tribal Football

AC Milan are ready to sell Manuel Locatelli and Nikola Kalinic this summer.

AC Milan’s new owners Elliott Management have made €35m available for new signings – with any extra funds being raised through sales.

Locatelli is a target for Sassuolo, with talks scheduled today between the two clubs. AC Milan want €15m for the midfielder.

Kalinic, meanwhile, is a top target for Atletico Madrid and is ready to leave after a disappointing season at the San Siro.

Sevilla are also keen to tempt the Croatia international to the LaLiga.