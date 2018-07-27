– The Sun News
Latest
27th July 2018 - Osun Guber: Court refuses to set aside PDP primary result
27th July 2018 - How FG is eradicating poverty in Nigeria – Uwais
27th July 2018 - Black Panther: A game changer, rooted in traditional African heritage
27th July 2018 - AC Milan eyes Joel Obi
27th July 2018 - August Meeting: A useful blend of feminist faction
27th July 2018 - Controversy over Melaye’s whereabouts
27th July 2018 - Beckoning 2019: Boycott and defections
27th July 2018 - Just before the floods
27th July 2018 - From test tube babies to virtual human beings
27th July 2018 - The scattering of the brooms
Home / Sporting Sun / Sports / AC Milan eyes Joel Obi
Obi

AC Milan eyes Joel Obi

— 27th July 2018

Super Eagles and Torino’ hard-tackling midfielder Joel Obi is attracting interest from Italian club AC Milan in the ongoing transfer window, as per reports.

Italian media outfit, Tuttomercatoweb claimed AC Milan are interested in a move for the Eagles midfielder who was once a starter at bitter rivals Inter Milan.

The 27-year-old has entered the final year of his contract with Torino and they are looking to sell him to recoup the majority of their previous investment on the player.

READ ALSO ‘War will destroy everything you own’, Iranian general warns Trump

Joel Obi has also been linked with EPL club Crystal Palace, Portuguese duo Benfica and Porto, the most concrete interest has come from Celta Vigo who saw a 5 million euros bid turned down by Torino.

Obi was in the Eagles’ squad list for the 2018 World Cup but did not see any minutes during the tournament in Russia.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

MARYAM UWAIS

How FG is eradicating poverty in Nigeria – Uwais

— 27th July 2018

Maryam Uwais, an activist, is the Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on the National Social Welfare Programme. Aderonke Bello, Abuja Maryam Uwais, an activist, is the Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on the National Social Welfare Programme. After her appointment, she was posted to the office of the vice president where she currently…

  • SENATOR DINO MELAYE

    Controversy over Melaye’s whereabouts

    — 27th July 2018

    • Senator Dino Melaye absent in court as police deny knowledge of abduction Controversy trailed the whereabouts of Senator Dino Melaye yesterday, following reports that he was allegedly abducted by gunmen on his way to Kogi State from Abuja. READ ALSO: http://sunnewsonline.com/melayes-abduction-were-not-aware-fct-police/ Senator Ben Murray Bruce, had raise the alarm yesterday, in a tweet, where he said…

  • POLICE INTERROGATORS

    Offa robbery: Police operatives grill Saraki

    — 27th July 2018

    Special Assistant on New Media to Saraki said the police interrogators arrived the National Assembly office of the Senate President at about 1:40pm. Fred Itua, Abuja Investigators from the office of the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), yesterday in Abuja, grilled the President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, over his alleged role in the Offa robbery…

  • POLITICAL MACHINERY

    APC won’t negotiate with political machinery – Oshiomhole

    — 27th July 2018

    “We will not be distracted. We’ll talk to those who have genuine grievances, but, we will not negotiate with political machinery.” Romanus Ugwu, Abuja The All Progressives Congress (APC) has warned that it will not negotiate with political machinery masquerading as members of the party, who defected to other political parties in the National Assembly….

  • KWARA STATE

    I may dump APC, Kwara gov tells supporters

    — 27th July 2018

    The governor, who lamented that the party had fallen short of peoples’ aspirations insisted that it had also not met the expectations of the people of Kwara State. Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin Kwara State Governor Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed has hinted that he may defect from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). READ ALSO: 2019: Obtain your PVCs…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share