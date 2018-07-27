Super Eagles and Torino’ hard-tackling midfielder Joel Obi is attracting interest from Italian club AC Milan in the ongoing transfer window, as per reports.

Italian media outfit, Tuttomercatoweb claimed AC Milan are interested in a move for the Eagles midfielder who was once a starter at bitter rivals Inter Milan.

The 27-year-old has entered the final year of his contract with Torino and they are looking to sell him to recoup the majority of their previous investment on the player.

READ ALSO ‘War will destroy everything you own’, Iranian general warns Trump

Joel Obi has also been linked with EPL club Crystal Palace, Portuguese duo Benfica and Porto, the most concrete interest has come from Celta Vigo who saw a 5 million euros bid turned down by Torino.

Obi was in the Eagles’ squad list for the 2018 World Cup but did not see any minutes during the tournament in Russia.